The Brief A powerful nor'easter spinning off the North Carolina coast is churning up dangerous surf along the Eastern Seaboard. The system is driving coastal flooding, beach erosion and rip currents along the Mid-Atlantic coast through Thursday. The National Hurricane Center is monitoring the storm, tagged as Invest 93L, for potential tropical or subtropical development.



A powerful nor’easter spinning off the North Carolina coast is expected to bring days of gusty winds, dangerous surf and coastal flooding to the Mid-Atlantic coastline through Thursday, according to FOX Weather.

What to Expect:

The National Hurricane Center has tagged the storm as Invest 93L, indicating the system has the potential to take on subtropical or tropical characteristics.

Regardless of tropical development, the storm is driving destructive waves and moderate coastal flooding into the region. The Delmarva coasts and New Jersey beaches can expect days of coastal high tide flooding, gusty winds and beach erosion.

The primary concern is prolonged periods of wind gusts over 40 mph fueling the rough surf. The highest waves and greatest coastal flooding risks are expected during afternoon and evening high tides, which generally occur between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

What's next:

According to the FOX Forecast Center, the worst impacts of the storm are expected to last through late Wednesday evening and into Thursday. The system is forecast to remain offshore and should begin pulling away from the coast by the end of the week.

This graphic shows the Coastal Flood Alerts for the upcoming Nor’easter. (FOX Weather)

The storm is hitting North Carolina's Outer Banks the hardest. A mandatory evacuation is in effect for Hatteras Island due to significant ocean overwash, and portions of Highway 12 are closed. In Maryland, water levels in Ocean City and the Chesapeake Bay are expected to rise more than two feet above normal.