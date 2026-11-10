'Internationally wanted killer' who admitted to girlfriend's murder arrested in NYC: ICE

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The Brief ICE officers apprehended 35-year-old Uzbekistan national Sobirjon Sobirov Khusen Ugli near his Brooklyn home on October 14. Sobirov’s criminal record includes a 2013 arrest for his girlfriend's murder in Thailand and a 2020 felony theft conviction in Uzbekistan, as well as recent harassment charges and a restraining order in New York. Despite his criminal record, Sobirov successfully crossed the U.S. border in April 2023 and was released by Border Patrol on his own recognizance.



U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announced on Monday that they captured an internationally wanted fugitive in Brooklyn last month.

What we know:

The 35-year-old Uzbekistan national, Sobirjon Sobirov Khusen Ugli, was arrested on October 14 near his residence.

"In 2013, Sobirov was arrested for, and admitted to, the murder of his then-girlfriend in Thailand, stuffing her in a suitcase, and dumping the suitcase in a canal, according to press reports," ICE stated in their release.

Several years later, in 2020, ICE says he was convicted of felony theft in his home country of Uzbekistan and sentenced to five years in prison. He was recently arrested by the NYPD for harassing communications and was subjected to a 2024 restraining order.

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What we don't know:

Further details regarding Sobirov's criminal history have yet to be released by authorities, including possible prison time for reportedly admitting to his girlfriend's murder and circumstances surrounding his harassing communication arrest and restraining order in NYC.

It also remains unclear how he was free and able to cross the U.S. border by April 2023.

The backstory:

ICE says Sobirov was first encountered by U.S. Border Patrol in April 2023 after crossing the border illegally near Lukeville, Arizona, along with a group of 110 individuals.

He was released into the U.S. on his own recognizance and issued a notice to appear for immigration proceedings in New York City. While he reported to authorities once in May 2024, ICE says he failed to check in subsequently.

What's next:

Sobirov is currently being held in ICE custody pending removal proceedings.