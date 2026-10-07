NY Oct. 7 election update: Hochul leads Blakeman by 11 points in new Marist Poll

The Brief Voters will soon decide between current New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3. Polls in the state open at 6 a.m. and close at 9 p.m.



New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is ahead of her Republican challenger Bruce Blakeman by double-digits with four weeks to go in the campaign, according to a new poll.

Latest NY governor race poll

By the numbers:

The Marist Poll out Wednesday gives Hochul an 11-point lead over Blakeman, based on a survey of more than 1,300 registered voters between Oct. 1 and 4.

What we know:

Election Day in New York City is only 27 days away. Here's what prospective voters should know about the upcoming governor's race, along with anything else relevant to voting.

FOX 5 NY is your home on Election Night. Bookmark our Election Results page to track in real-time, and tune into our Election Night coverage live right here on fox5ny.com and FOX LOCAL New York as the night unfolds. Coverage begins at 4 p.m.

When is Election Day in NYC?

What's next:

Election Day 2026 is Tuesday, Nov. 3, 27 days away.

Timeline, key dates

Saturday, Oct. 24: Application Application for voter registration must be received no later than Oct. 24.

Saturday, Oct. 24 through Nov. 1 : The early voting period. : The early voting period. Early voting hours vary.

Tuesday, Nov. 3: Election Day. Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

You can check your registration status online here.

To find your local poll site, click here.

Who's ahead? Polls in the NY governor's race

Here's a look at some of the latest polls in the race for NY governor.

Marist poll just released shows 53% support for Hochul, 42% for Blakeman, 1% for another candidate, and 5% still undecided.

Siena poll recently released Sept. 23 shows Hochul with 50%, Blakeman with 41%

A Quinnipiac poll also released Sept. 23 shows Hochul with a 19-point lead over Blakeman

Betting odds

Some companies have begun taking what amounts to bets on the outcome of the NY governor election.

Polymarket : 95.8% in favor of Hochul

Kalshi : 94.7% in favor of Hochul

Where are the candidates today?

Gov. Kathy Hochul is in New York City on Wednesday, Oct. 7, according to her public schedule:

Approximately 10:15 a.m. – Hochul makes an announcement on reducing MTA fare evasion

7 p.m. – Hochul delivers remarks at October 7th commemoration

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman will be in Queens, according to his campaign:

11 a.m. – Blakeman joins the Restore Roosevelt Avenue Community Group to sound the alarm on a public safety crisis plaguing Queens.

How to track election results

What you can do:

Bookmark FOX 5 NY's election results page to track results in real time when polls close on Tuesday, Nov. 3.