Hit-and-run arrest made after NJ women killed walking home from World Cup watch party

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The Brief Two women were killed in a hit-and-run in Newark this weekend. They were reportedly walking home from a World Cup watch party. The suspected driver turned himself into police days later.



A 26-year-old man is in custody days after police say he fled a crash that left two pedestrians dead in Newark this past weekend.

What we know:

Two women were in the crosswalk at the intersection of Park Avenue and North 7th Street when they were struck on Saturday.

The women, identified as 58-year-old Elizabeth Valverde Beltran and 61-year-old Maria Isabel DeLosAngeles Salgado Ayala, were on their way home from a World Cup watch party at the time, according to the New York Post.

They were both taken to a local hospital, where they were later pronounced dead.

Dig deeper:

David J. Zapata-Vera, 26, surrendered to police three days later in connection to the deadly hit-and-run.

He is charged with two counts of second-degree vehicular homicide, two counts of second-degree leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident resulting in death and two counts of third-degree endangering an injured victim.