High school stabbing leaves teen girl injured in Brooklyn

article

The Brief A teen girl was stabbed inside a high school in Brooklyn on Tuesday. She sustained stab wounds to the arm and leg. A person of interest was taken into custody.



A 17-year-old girl is recovering after she was repeatedly stabbed inside a Brooklyn high school on Tuesday.

What we know:

The violent incident took place just after noon at the El Puente Academy of Peace and Justice in the Williamsburg neighborhood.

Responding officers located the teenage victim, who sustained stab wounds to her arm and leg. She was quickly transported to a local hospital, where she is currently listed in stable condition.

A person of interest has been taken into custody in connection to the stabbing. Charges are still pending.

What we don't know:

Police have yet to release further details, including a motive and the identity of the person of interest.