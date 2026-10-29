Halloween curfews 2026: When NYC-area kids need to be home this weekend

The Brief Yonkers has an age-based Halloween curfew for kids 16 and under: home by 10, 10:30 or 11 p.m., depending on age. In New Jersey, Woodbridge, South Plainfield, Plainfield, Long Branch, Waldwick and Hasbrouck Heights have Mischief Night or Halloween curfews. A few curfews, including Long Branch's, start on Thursday.



Halloween is on a Saturday this year, and while the five boroughs don't have a Halloween curfew, several nearby cities and towns do.

Yonkers, along with a long list of New Jersey towns, are keeping kids off the streets after dark this weekend, some as early as 7 p.m.

AUSTIN, TEXAS - OCTOBER 31: A child dressed as Mario fixes their mustache after receiving candy while Trick-or-Treating in the Allandale neighborhood on October 31, 2023 in Austin, Texas. Community members and families came out to celebrate Halloween Expand

What we know:

In New York City, there's no citywide youth curfew and no official trick-or-treat hours, and the city is closing 160 streets and plazas to cars for its Trick-or-Streets program.

Just north of the city, Yonkers has a citywide Halloween night curfew for kids 16 and under. Kids 11 and younger have to be home by 10 p.m., kids 12 and 13 by 10:30 p.m., and teens 14 to 16 by 11 p.m. Kids with a parent or guardian are exempt, and violators will be taken to the nearest police precinct while their parents are notified.

On Long Island, the Village of Bayville in Nassau County has a Halloween curfew written into its village code. Minors under 19 have to be off the streets from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. on both Oct. 30 and Oct. 31.

Further up the Hudson, Middletown in Orange County has a 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew for minors under 18, starting tonight and running through Nov. 1, according to a roundup by radio station WPDH.

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New Jersey is where the list gets long.

In Middlesex County, Woodbridge has a 7 p.m. to sunrise curfew for everyone under 18 on Friday and Saturday. First-time violators get a warning, and second-time violators will be held until a parent picks them up. Next door, South Plainfield has a 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew for juveniles on both nights, with trick-or-treating set for noon to 6 p.m. Saturday.

In Union County, Plainfield police say their Mischief Night curfew for anyone under 18 starts at 8:30 p.m. Friday.

In Bergen County, Waldwick has a 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew for anyone under 18 on Mischief Night. Hasbrouck Heights police say a 10 p.m. curfew for juveniles will be strictly enforced on both Friday and Saturday. Ho-Ho-Kus has a standing curfew for anyone under 18: 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 30 and 8 p.m. on Oct. 31.

At the Jersey Shore, Long Branch has an 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew for everyone under 17 on Oct. 29, 30 and 31. Wall Township's code sets a 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew for juveniles from Oct. 29 through Nov. 1.

What we don't know:

Bayville's village calendar hasn't posted a 2026 notice yet, though the curfew is part of its village law. Hasbrouck Heights police also didn't say what age counts as a "juvenile" for their curfew.

Many other towns have yet to say whether they'll add curfews this year.

What's next:

This list may grow. Towns are still announcing curfews ahead of Mischief Night on Friday.

And don't forget, clocks fall back an hour at 2 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 1, as daylight saving time ends.