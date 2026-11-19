The Brief Market research firm Sensor Tower estimates "GTA VI" earned about $1.84 billion as of launch day, a figure that includes months of pre-orders. That estimate is more than double the $815.7 million "GTA V" made in its first 24 hours in 2013, which Guinness World Records still lists as the highest-grossing video game day. Take-Two Interactive has not released official sales figures.



"Grand Theft Auto VI" generated an estimated $1.84 billion in revenue by its Thursday release, according to Sensor Tower, putting it on pace to become the biggest launch in video game history.

By the numbers:

The game launched Thursday, though players in New Zealand and Australia got a head start, thanks to time zones. It is available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, and sells in two price tiers: $80 for the standard edition and $100 for the "ultimate" edition with additional in-game features.

Sensor Tower’s numbers have climbed quickly. The firm’s tracker showed about 17.1 million GTA VI units sold as of noon on Wednesday, November 18, Reuters reported, worth an estimated $1.65 billion. By Thursday’s update, that rose to 19.05 million units.

The game crossed the $1 billion revenue threshold just one week ago, according to Sensor Tower, and about 75% are for the PlayStation edition of the game, while the remaining quarter purchased the game for Xbox consoles.

(Sensor Tower)

Breaking records?

Dig deeper:

The estimate already outpaces the record set by its predecessor. "GTA V" sold 11.21 million units in its first 24 hours, and generated revenue of $815.7 million, a mark Guinness World Records lists as the highest revenue generated by a video game in 24 hours.

"GTA V" went on to hit $1 billion within three days. By those numbers, "GTA VI" has brought in roughly 2.25 times as much money and about 8 million more copies.

Rockstar’s last major release, "Red Dead Redemption 2," earned more than $725 million in global retail sales in its first three days on the market in 2018. Before "GTA V," the day-one record belonged to Call of Duty: Black Ops II, which generated $500 million on its release day.

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The game is also stacking up against Hollywood’s biggest hits. Its estimated haul is more than the total ticket revenue generated by "The Odyssey," which made $1.805 billion at the worldwide box office following its July release. According to Forbes, only one movie this year has made more in revenue than "GTA VI" so far: "Spider-Man: Brand New Day," which grossed $2.5 billion at the box office.

For comparison, the biggest movie opening ever, "Avengers: Endgame," made history with a record-shattering estimated global debut of $1,209.0 million, becoming the first movie in history to surpass $1 billion in its opening weekend.

Rave reviews

What they're saying:

Critics have largely praised the game. "GTA VI" currently has a near-perfect score of 99 on review aggregator Metacritic based on 147 critic reviews, currently making it the highest-rated game of all time on the site.

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What we don't know:

Sensor Tower’s figures are third-party estimates, not official sales data. Take-Two has not shared pre-order data. It also remains unclear how much of the estimate reflects launch-day purchases versus pre-orders made over several months. Some analysts note that because so many copies were pre-ordered, more sales may have landed on launch day than with GTA V, which means sales could slow faster from here.

There is also no announced date yet for a PC version or a new online mode. Some industry analysts expect the PC launch and online mode in 2027.

What's next:

The company’s own launch figures could arrive as early as Friday. Meanwhile, Wedbush Securities estimated the game will reach $3 billion in sales with 30 million copies sold by the end of the year, the New York Times reported.