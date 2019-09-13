Future of digital cameras is bleak

When I say 'take a picture' what device do you reach for?

It seems, for many, cell phones have replaced the stand alone camera, though, there are holdouts.

Experts say cell phone cameras are made to take pictures that look good on a cell phone.

If you want to print it in a larger size or give a photo as a gift, then quality trumps convenience.

Only professional photographers will be using stand alone cameras.

When it comes to the future of digital cameras the landscape is bleak.

The president of Canon said at the beginning of this year he expects to be selling half as many cameras by the end of 2020.

Advertisement

Still, the optimists point out there's only so much a cell phone camera can do.