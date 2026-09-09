Flight attendant hailed as hero for catching baby falling from 'exhausted' mom's lap

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The Brief A United flight attendant quickly intervened to catch an infant who was slipping from the lap of an exhausted, sleeping new mother. She told the mother to go back to sleep while she held the baby to give her a much-needed break A fellow passenger praised the flight attendant as an "A+ employee" and a reminder of humanity in turbulent times.



Air travel can be an exhausting ordeal, especially for new parents. But on a recent United Airlines flight, a watchful flight attendant turned a potentially scary moment into a heartwarming display of compassion.

What we know:

According to an Instagram post shared by a fellow passenger, an "exhausted" new mother had dozed off in her seat during a flight from Newark to Grand Rapids, Michigan.

As she slept, the woman's baby began to slip from her lap, dangerously close to falling to the floor.

That’s when a flight attendant named Monique sprang into action and caught the infant before any harm could be done.

(Instagram/ woodylovestravel)

Dig deeper:

But her kindness didn't stop at quick reflexes. Recognizing how tired the new mother was, the flight attendant told her to go back to sleep and volunteered to hold the baby herself, giving the mom a much-needed break.

What they're saying:

The story was brought to light by an observant fellow passenger, who shared the experience on Instagram. Tagging United Airlines and CEO Scott Kirby, the passenger urged the airline's leadership to take note of their exceptional staff member.

He ended the post with a poignant reflection on the state of the world, writing, "All is not lost in the turbulent time," while declaring Monique an "A+ employee."