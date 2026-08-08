First-ever Jamaica Rising Day Parade takes over Brooklyn today

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The Brief The inaugural Jamaica Rising Day Parade is being held Saturday in Brooklyn. Organizers announced a new route beginning at Church Avenue and Ocean Avenue and ending near Empire Boulevard. The event celebrates Jamaican culture, heritage and the city’s Jamaican-American community.



New York City is getting its first Jamaica Rising Day Parade on Saturday, with organizers calling the event the beginning of a new tradition celebrating Jamaican culture and heritage in Brooklyn. The parade’s official website describes it as America’s first Jamaica Rising Day Parade.

When is the Jamaica Rising Day Parade?

The parade is being held Saturday, Aug. 8.

Organizers have promoted the event as a full day of celebrations. A separate VIP breakfast runs from 8 to 10:30 a.m. before the parade festivities.

Published event listings have differed on the exact parade step-off time, with some listing 10 a.m. and others 11 a.m. Because the parade’s official website does not currently list a step-off time on its updated route announcement, attendees should check the event website before heading out.

What is the parade route?

Organizers announced a new route Friday, one day before the event.

The parade will:

Start at Church Avenue and Ocean Avenue

Travel north on Ocean Avenue

End at Lincoln Road near Empire Boulevard

That route comes directly from the parade organizers’ latest announcement.

What to expect

The Jamaica Rising Day Parade is centered on Jamaican culture, music, food and community pride.

Organizers say the event is built around cultural preservation, education, community empowerment and economic development within the Jamaican diaspora. DJ Danglez, a Brooklyn native of Jamaican descent and member of Federation Sound, is also scheduled to be featured as the parade’s DJ.

The event is intended to honor Jamaica’s heritage while creating a new annual celebration for Jamaicans and Jamaican Americans in New York.

Why this year is different

Organizers describe Saturday’s event as the first-ever Jamaica Rising Day Parade and a new American tradition dedicated specifically to celebrating Jamaica, its people and its global influence.

The parade is also being held during Jamaica’s August independence celebrations, adding another cultural milestone to the weekend.