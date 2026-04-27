Mamdani, Hochul reveal 5 free fan events with live viewings for FIFA World Cup

The Brief New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani was joined by Gov. Kathy Hochul earlier today, April 27, for their joint announcement regarding the upcoming FIFA World Cup. "If the best things in life are free, so too should be the World Cup experience," the mayor proclaimed at the start of the presser, before going on to reveal that New York City will be hosting five free official fan events for the cup. There will be one event per New York City borough. Each event will not only feature live viewings, but also offer local food options and "so much more."



New York's leaders have announced that the city will be hosting free fan events featuring live viewings for the FIFA World Cup.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 27: New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani speaks during a press conference at Staten Island University Hospital Community Park on April 27, 2026 in New York City. Mayor Mamdani was joined by Gov. Kathy Hochul, government officials Expand

Free fan events for FIFA World Cup

What we know:

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani was joined by Gov. Kathy Hochul earlier today, April 27, for their joint announcement regarding the upcoming FIFA World Cup.

"If the best things in life are free, so too should be the World Cup experience," the mayor proclaimed at the start of the presser, before going on to reveal that New York City will be hosting five free official fan events for the cup.

There will be one event per New York City borough. Each event will not only feature live viewings, but also offer local food options and "so much more."

Mamdani went on to specify that some of the events will last longer than one day.

Dig deeper:

As part of the announcement, the mayor disclosed the venue details for each borough: