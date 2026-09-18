Fatal shooting in Wawa parking lot under investigation in Toms River, NJ

The Brief Police are investigating a fatal shooting in the parking lot of a Wawa in Toms River, NJ. The shooting happened at around 7:20 a.m. at the store located at Route 37 and Garfield Avenue. There was no word on a suspect or what may have led to the shooting.



A person was shot and killed Friday morning in the parking lot of a Wawa convenience store in Toms River, New Jersey, according to investigators.

Fatal Shooting at Route 37 Wawa in Toms River

What we know:

The Toms River Police Department and Ocean County Prosecutor's Office are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in the parking lot of the WaWa located at Route 37 and Garfield Avenue.

The shooting happened at around 7:20 a.m., officials said.

Aerial footage from SkyFOX shows a pickup truck with what seems to be a shattered window cordoned off by police tape.

What we don't know:

The identity of the victim has not been shared by police at this time.

There was no word on a suspect or what may have led to the shooting.

What they're saying:

"This is an active and ongoing investigation. Additional information will be released when it becomes available," Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said in a statement.

What you can do:

Authorities urge anyone with information to contact the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit at 732-929-2027 or the Toms River Township Police Department at 732-349-0150.