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Fatal shooting in Wawa parking lot under investigation in Toms River, NJ

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New Jersey
Published September 18, 2026 10:24 AM EDT
Published September 18, 2026 10:24 AM EDT
Fatal shooting in NJ Wawa parking lot
Fatal shooting in NJ Wawa parking lot

Fatal shooting in NJ Wawa parking lot

The Ocean County Prosecutor's Office is investigating a fatal shooting in the parking lot of a Wawa convenience store in Toms River. FOX 5 NY's Dan Bowens has the latest details on Newsroom Live.

The Brief

    • Police are investigating a fatal shooting in the parking lot of a Wawa in Toms River, NJ.
    • The shooting happened at around 7:20 a.m. at the store located at Route 37 and Garfield Avenue.
    • There was no word on a suspect or what may have led to the shooting.

TOMS RIVER, NJ - A person was shot and killed Friday morning in the parking lot of a Wawa convenience store in Toms River, New Jersey, according to investigators. 

Fatal Shooting at Route 37 Wawa in Toms River

What we know:

The Toms River Police Department and Ocean County Prosecutor's Office are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in the parking lot of the WaWa located at Route 37 and Garfield Avenue. 

The shooting happened at around 7:20 a.m., officials said. 

Aerial footage from SkyFOX shows a pickup truck with what seems to be a shattered window cordoned off by police tape.

What we don't know:

The identity of the victim has not been shared by police at this time. 

There was no word on a suspect or what may have led to the shooting. 

What they're saying:

"This is an active and ongoing investigation. Additional information will be released when it becomes available," Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said in a statement.

What you can do:

Authorities urge anyone with information to contact the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit at 732-929-2027 or the Toms River Township Police Department at 732-349-0150.

The Source: This article is based on information about a fatal shooting from the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office and Toms River Police Department.

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