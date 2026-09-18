Fatal shooting in Wawa parking lot under investigation in Toms River, NJ
TOMS RIVER, NJ - A person was shot and killed Friday morning in the parking lot of a Wawa convenience store in Toms River, New Jersey, according to investigators.
Fatal Shooting at Route 37 Wawa in Toms River
What we know:
The Toms River Police Department and Ocean County Prosecutor's Office are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in the parking lot of the WaWa located at Route 37 and Garfield Avenue.
The shooting happened at around 7:20 a.m., officials said.
Aerial footage from SkyFOX shows a pickup truck with what seems to be a shattered window cordoned off by police tape.
What we don't know:
The identity of the victim has not been shared by police at this time.
There was no word on a suspect or what may have led to the shooting.
What they're saying:
"This is an active and ongoing investigation. Additional information will be released when it becomes available," Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said in a statement.
What you can do:
Authorities urge anyone with information to contact the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit at 732-929-2027 or the Toms River Township Police Department at 732-349-0150.
The Source: This article is based on information about a fatal shooting from the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office and Toms River Police Department.