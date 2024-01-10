Expand / Collapse search
Flood Warning
until WED 10:00 PM EST, Sussex County, Warren County
18
River Flood Warning
until FRI 1:00 AM EST, Somerset County
Flood Warning
until WED 6:30 PM EST, Morris County
River Flood Warning
until WED 5:20 PM EST, Morris County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 10:00 AM EST, Morris County
River Flood Warning
until THU 1:00 PM EST, Morris County, Somerset County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 1:00 PM EST, Morris County, Morris County, Passaic County, Passaic County
Flood Warning
until WED 8:45 PM EST, Monmouth County
River Flood Warning
until THU 1:29 AM EST, Middlesex County, Somerset County
River Flood Warning
until THU 7:25 AM EST, Middlesex County, Somerset County
River Flood Warning
until WED 10:36 PM EST, Hunterdon County, Somerset County
River Flood Warning
until WED 8:00 PM EST, Bergen County
River Flood Warning
until THU 3:00 PM EST, Bergen County, Morris County, Passaic County
River Flood Warning
until THU 8:00 AM EST, Orange County, Rockland County, Bergen County, Passaic County
River Flood Warning
until THU 7:00 AM EST, Dutchess County
River Flood Warning
until THU 1:27 AM EST, Fairfield County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Fairfield County, Essex County, Essex County, Essex County, Morris County, Morris County, Morris County, Passaic County, Passaic County, Passaic County, Passaic County, Somerset County
Coastal Flood Warning
until WED 10:00 PM EST, Coastal Ocean County, Ocean County

F train derails in Brooklyn prompting major disruptions

By
Published 
Updated 3:03PM
Brooklyn
FOX 5 NY
article

(Citizen App)

BROOKLYN, N.Y. - The F train service is severely disrupted in both directions after a train derailed in Brooklyn, the MTA said.

"F service is severely disrupted, especially in Brooklyn while we conduct an investigation after a train derailed near W 8 St-NY Aquarium," the MTA tweeted. 

The derailment happened at about 12:20 p.m., West 8th Street station in Coney Island.

The FDNY said there were 37 people on the train. Officials say the train was a newer model and has a event recorder on board.

The MTA said there is no F train service between Kings Highway and Coney Island. Service is also extremely limited.

When news breaks, stream FOX 5 NY anytime. Get the FOX Local app on your smart TV.

Officials say the incident does not appear to be connected to last week's derailment on 1 line

No injuries have been reported.

Shuttle service is being offered.

Officials say full service is likely to be restored by Thursday morning.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 NY for updates.