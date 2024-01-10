F train derails in Brooklyn prompting major disruptions

article

The F train service is severely disrupted in both directions after a train derailed in Brooklyn, the MTA said.

"F service is severely disrupted, especially in Brooklyn while we conduct an investigation after a train derailed near W 8 St-NY Aquarium," the MTA tweeted.

The derailment happened at about 12:20 p.m., West 8th Street station in Coney Island.

The FDNY said there were 37 people on the train. Officials say the train was a newer model and has a event recorder on board.

The MTA said there is no F train service between Kings Highway and Coney Island. Service is also extremely limited.

Officials say the incident does not appear to be connected to last week's derailment on 1 line.

No injuries have been reported.

Shuttle service is being offered.

Officials say full service is likely to be restored by Thursday morning.

