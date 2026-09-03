Endangered whale shark spotted just off NYC coast in extraordinary encounter

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The Brief A massive, endangered whale shark surfaced inches from a tour boat roughly 100 miles off the coast of NYC. The encounter was one of two whale sharks during a 24-hour wildlife trip. It highlights the immense ecological value of the deep-sea Hudson Canyon.



A massive, endangered whale shark was recently spotted surfacing mere inches from a boat off the coast of New York City this week. The rare sighting, captured on video, offers a glimpse into the rich marine life thriving just beyond city limits.

What we know:

The encounter was one of two whale shark sightings during a 24-hour pelagic wildlife trip with American Princess Cruises that departed from Brooklyn. The boat ventured out to the Hudson Canyon, an immense deep-sea gorge located approximately 100 miles southeast of New York City.

Video captured onboard showed one of the sharks surface right alongside the vessel, giving onlookers an up-close view of its immense size and unique markings.

A wave of excitement swept through the vessel, with both passengers and crew heard cheering as they clapped and high-fived, with one person saying, "That was nuts."

Dig deeper:

While deep-water passengers often spot dolphins and whales, encountering a whale shark, the world's largest fish, is a rare thrill.

Though these docile, spotted giants typically prefer tropical seas, this sighting isn't a complete surprise. Experts say the seasonal pull of the Gulf Stream often draws warm-water species north, turning the food-rich Hudson Canyon into a vital feeding ground for massive filter-feeders and other highly migratory marine life.

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Why you should care:

This sighting is more than just a viral social media moment; it’s a testament to the ecological importance of the area where it was found.

Currently, the Hudson Canyon is under consideration to be designated as a National Marine Sanctuary. Sightings of endangered species like this whale shark play a crucial role in conservation efforts, according to Chris St. Lawrence, a naturalist with American Princess Cruises who filmed the incredible video.

For the lucky passengers out of Brooklyn that day, it was a once-in-a-lifetime encounter. For conservationists, it's a vital reminder of the spectacular biodiversity resting right in New York's backyard.