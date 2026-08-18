Empty Sky Memorial in New Jersey remains incomplete nearly 25 years after 9/11

The Brief Nearly a quarter-century after the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, New Jersey’s official memorial at Liberty State Park remains unfinished. This has reportedly sparked frustration from families of the victims who say the site has fallen into disrepair. Though started in 2004, the site needs $15 million to finish and is fenced off for maintenance through August.



Nearly a quarter-century after the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, New Jersey’s official memorial at Liberty State Park remains unfinished, reportedly sparking frustration from families of the victims who say the site has fallen into disrepair.

What we know:

The Empty Sky Memorial, located across the Hudson River from Lower Manhattan, was designed to honor the 749 New Jersey residents killed on 9/11.

Although development on the project began in 2004, advocacy groups say it will take an estimated $15 million to complete the site, which is currently fenced off for maintenance work through late August, according to Liberty State Park officials.

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Family members of victims have raised concerns over bureaucratic delays and reported ongoing maintenance issues, calling the site's incomplete state a disservice to those who lost their lives.

What they're saying:

In response to the concerns, the office of New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill reaffirmed its commitment to the site in a statement to FOX 5 N.Y., adding that the administration will continue working alongside families and key stakeholders to determine a path forward.

The Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) noted that decisions regarding the memorial involve multiple entities and that collaborative efforts to resolve the site's future remain ongoing in a statement of its own.

Advocates report recent meetings with state officials and express hope that a formal plan to complete the monument will be announced soon.