Egypt’s World Cup pride, Mohamed Salah’s legacy and one fan’s love for the Pharaohs

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The Brief Ismail Elhamalawy was born in Toronto but grew up deeply connected to Egyptian culture. He said Mohamed Salah helped inspire a younger generation of Egyptian players and fans. Egypt is part of Group G at the World Cup, along with Belgium, Iran and New Zealand.



Egypt’s World Cup run means something deeply personal to Ismail Elhamalawy.

The Egyptian Canadian fan was born in Toronto, but said Egyptian culture has always been rooted in his family, from the language spoken at home to the way the national team became part of his identity.

Egyptian roots in Canada

Elhamalawy, who goes by Ismail, said he was born in Toronto and grew up going back and forth between Canada and Egypt.

"I was born here in Toronto, but I’ve gone back and forth between Egypt," Ismail said. "Arabic and Egyptian culture are deeply rooted in my family. I only speak Arabic at home. That’s my mother tongue."

For Ismail, being Egyptian is not a small piece of who he is.

"Everything," he said. "It means everything to me."

He said he sees himself as both Egyptian and Canadian, but he carries Egypt with him wherever he goes.

"I’m Egyptian, and I embody that while also being Canadian," Ismail said. "It’s my culture. I represent my country in Canada and outside of Canada."

Photo: Ismail Elhamalawy

Why this World Cup matters

When the World Cup was awarded to the United States, Canada and Mexico, Ismail said he immediately thought about the chance to see Egypt play closer to home.

"I was overjoyed because we don’t often get the chance to see our national teams here," Ismail said. "My hope was to finally see Egypt play here, so finding out the World Cup was coming was a great joy."

That is part of what makes this tournament different for fans across North America. Many were born in the U.S. or Canada, but grew up connected to countries their parents came from.

For Ismail, Egypt being part of the tournament gives him another chance to celebrate that connection.

BARCELONA, SPAIN - MARCH 31: Omar Marmoush of Egypt runs with the ball during an international friendly match between Spain and Egypt at RCDE Stadium on March 31, 2026 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images)

Mohamed Salah’s impact

A major part of Ismail’s Egypt fandom is Mohamed Salah.

Ismail said he started following Liverpool when Salah joined the club from Roma. At the time, he was in high school and did not have a club team yet.

"I was following his career and I was like, ‘OK, I need a team. Why not be a Liverpool fan?’" Ismail said.

Salah has become one of the most important players in Egypt’s history, and Ismail said his impact goes beyond soccer.

"He’s definitely impacted the next generation big time," Ismail said. "The level of discipline and hard work he’s put in to reach this level has helped us see that we can achieve more than we think we can, no matter where we’re from."

Ismail said Salah’s success helped give young Egyptian players a bigger stage to dream from, pointing to the next wave of talent coming through.

"He’s genuinely given the next generation a boost," Ismail said.

TOPSHOT - Egypt's forward #10 Mohamed Salah reacts during the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) semi-final football match between Senegal and Egypt at the Grand stadium in Tangiers on January 14, 2026. (Photo by Abdel Majid BZIOUAT / AFP via Getty Images)

What being Egyptian means to him

Ismail said Egyptians are defined by humor, passion and a deep love for their country.

"We’re humorous," he said. "We love football. We’re very straightforward with the way we speak, and we love our country. No matter who you meet, Egyptians love their country at the end of the day."

He said one of his favorite things about Egypt is how many different layers exist within the country itself.

His father is from Old Cairo, and Ismail said he loves seeing the contrast between the older parts of the city and newer areas.

"You get to see very different subcultures in Egypt," Ismail said. "I love seeing the different types of subcultures in our own culture. It’s beautiful."

Photo: Ismail Elhamalawy

Inside an Egyptian crowd

For Ismail, few things compare to being in a crowd when Egypt is playing.

"Ecstatic," he said. "It’s beautiful."

He said Egyptian fans back the national team no matter the situation.

"No matter what’s happening, no matter who’s managing the country, no matter how controversial the players may be, we love it," Ismail said.

He described the atmosphere as a "red sea" of support.

"It’s a red sea all around, with pure passion and chants," Ismail said. "We love showing that love to the world, especially when it comes to football. That’s our main thing."

Photo: Ismail Elhamalawy

Egypt’s next step

Egypt has long been one of Africa’s most decorated national teams, but Ismail said he wants to see the team return to the level it once reached.

He pointed to Egypt’s history in Africa, where the national team’s crest tells part of the story.

"We were the dominant force of Africa forever," Ismail said. "The crest has seven stars. Nobody has that on us."

Ismail said the next step is becoming a full team again, not just a side carried by one star.

"I can finally see a team that’s fighting for the badge," Ismail said. "That’s something we lost over the years, that fight for the badge. It’s great to see."

He said Mohamed Salah has left a major mark on the players coming up behind him.

"Mohamed Salah definitely left a big mark on that team and the players coming up," Ismail said. "They want to be better, and they’re motivated to reach that level again."

Egyptian young footballers return back to their neighbourhood after attending a training session at a local club in Cairo on June 9, 2026. The Egyptians open their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign against Belgium in Seattle on June 15 before lining up ag Expand

What people should know about Egypt

Ismail said he wants people unfamiliar with Egypt to see the country beyond the landmarks.

"People need to see who we really are," Ismail said. "Come to Egypt. Look at the people and the culture. We’re super nice and super friendly."

He said Egyptians take pride in making visitors feel welcome.

"We do what we can to make foreigners feel at home in Egypt," Ismail said. "We’re a very friendly nation, and we do our best to show our humor and happiness to everybody."

What's next:

Egypt opened Group G with a 1-1 draw against Belgium on June 15.

Egypt will next face New Zealand on Sunday, June 21, at 9 p.m. ET. The Pharaohs then close group play against Iran on Friday, June 26, at 11 p.m. ET.

For Ismail, watching Egypt on this stage is about more than the result. It is about culture, family, language, pride and the chance for the national team to represent Egyptians around the world.

His father helped pass that feeling down.

"My father loves Egypt and loves the national team," Ismail said. "He’s always told me that no matter who’s playing or what’s happening, when you have that shirt on and you’re representing the country and the badge, nothing else matters."