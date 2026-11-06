Man, woman found shot to death in East Harlem building, NYPD says

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The Brief The NYPD is investigating a double homicide after a man and woman were found fatally shot inside an East Harlem building. Officers discovered the victims' at 2029 Second Ave. after getting a 911 call about an assault Thursday night. So far, no arrests have been made and a motive for the shooting remains unclear.



Police are investigating a double homicide after a man and a woman were found fatally shot inside an East Harlem building, the NYPD said Friday.

East Harlem double homicide

What we know:

Officers responding to a 911 call about an assault at 2029 Second Avenue discovered a 55-year-old woman and a 66-year-old man with gunshot wounds to the head just after 8:30 p.m. Thursday.

Emergency medical personnel pronounced both victims dead at the scene, according to police.

What we don't know:

So far, no arrests have been made and a motive for the shooting remains unclear.

The victims' names were being withheld pending family notification, officials said.

This is a developing story. Please check for updates.