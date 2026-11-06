Man, woman found shot to death in East Harlem building, NYPD says
NEW YORK - Police are investigating a double homicide after a man and a woman were found fatally shot inside an East Harlem building, the NYPD said Friday.
East Harlem double homicide
What we know:
Officers responding to a 911 call about an assault at 2029 Second Avenue discovered a 55-year-old woman and a 66-year-old man with gunshot wounds to the head just after 8:30 p.m. Thursday.
Emergency medical personnel pronounced both victims dead at the scene, according to police.
What we don't know:
So far, no arrests have been made and a motive for the shooting remains unclear.
The victims' names were being withheld pending family notification, officials said.
This is a developing story. Please check for updates.
The Source: This story was written with information and statements from the NYPD's Office of the Deputy Commissioner, Public Information (DCPI).