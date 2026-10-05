71-year-old cyclist dies after collision with dog in Central Park, NYPD says

The Brief A 71-year-old cyclist died after a collision with a dog in Central Park, according to the NYPD. Police said the fatal collision happened just after 8 a.m. Monday on East Drive and East 84th Street. Officials said the dog was not injured and that the crash remains under investigation.



A 71-year-old cyclist died after a collision with a dog Monday in Central Park, according to police.

What we know:

The NYPD responded to a 911 call at around 8:18 a.m. reporting an injured cyclist on East Drive and East 84th Street in Central Park.

According to the preliminary investigation, the 71-year-old man was riding a bike when he collided with a dog that was crossing at the same time.

The man suffered head and body injuries after falling onto the pavement, officials said. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Sources told FOX 5 NY the dog's owner remained at the scene and tried to administer CPR to the cyclist.

The dog, a golden retriever, according to a source, was not hurt.

What we don't know:

The name of the cyclist has not been released by officials at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.