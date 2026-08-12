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Customers score 20% gas discount by dancing at gas station in NY

By
FOX 5 NY
New York
Published August 12, 2026 2:26 PM EDT
Published August 12, 2026 2:26 PM EDT
NY gas station offers 20% discount for customers who dance
NY gas station offers 20% discount for customers who dance

NY gas station offers 20% discount for customers who dance

Customers at a gas station in Upstate New York showed off their best moves to get a discount on some gas.

The Brief

    • A Sunoco station in Clifton Park, NY, offered customers a 20% discount on gas if they showed off their best dance moves at the register.
    • Video capturing at least three customers singing and dancing to earn the deal.
    • The promotion comes amid surging fuel costs.

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. - Would you dance for cheaper gas? Some brave New Yorkers did just that!

What we know:

The Sunoco and Halfmoon Car Wash in Clifton Park rolled out a 20% discount with just one catch: you had to dance to get it.

"Want a discount? Show us your best dance moves?" a sign on the register stated.

Video showed at least three customers accepting the challenge, dancing and singing their way to a gas discount.

Dig deeper:

The discount comes as gas prices reach a national average of $4.03 this month, which is down a few cents from last week, but up nearly 90 cents from this time last year.

In New York, average gas prices are hovering around $4.15 this week, which is almost a dollar increase from last year's average.

The Source: Information from this article was sourced from Paulina Sirtori on Storyful and AAA.

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