Customers score 20% gas discount by dancing at gas station in NY
CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. - Would you dance for cheaper gas? Some brave New Yorkers did just that!
What we know:
The Sunoco and Halfmoon Car Wash in Clifton Park rolled out a 20% discount with just one catch: you had to dance to get it.
"Want a discount? Show us your best dance moves?" a sign on the register stated.
Video showed at least three customers accepting the challenge, dancing and singing their way to a gas discount.
Dig deeper:
The discount comes as gas prices reach a national average of $4.03 this month, which is down a few cents from last week, but up nearly 90 cents from this time last year.
In New York, average gas prices are hovering around $4.15 this week, which is almost a dollar increase from last year's average.
The Source: Information from this article was sourced from Paulina Sirtori on Storyful and AAA.