Customers score 20% gas discount by dancing at gas station in NY

The Brief A Sunoco station in Clifton Park, NY, offered customers a 20% discount on gas if they showed off their best dance moves at the register. Video capturing at least three customers singing and dancing to earn the deal. The promotion comes amid surging fuel costs.



Would you dance for cheaper gas? Some brave New Yorkers did just that!

What we know:

The Sunoco and Halfmoon Car Wash in Clifton Park rolled out a 20% discount with just one catch: you had to dance to get it.

"Want a discount? Show us your best dance moves?" a sign on the register stated.

Video showed at least three customers accepting the challenge, dancing and singing their way to a gas discount.

Dig deeper:

The discount comes as gas prices reach a national average of $4.03 this month, which is down a few cents from last week, but up nearly 90 cents from this time last year.

In New York, average gas prices are hovering around $4.15 this week, which is almost a dollar increase from last year's average.