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Connecticut fireworks guide 2026: Best places to see July 4th shows

By
FOX 5 NY
America 250
Published June 30, 2026 1:02 PM EDT
Published June 30, 2026 1:02 PM EDT
EXCLUSIVE: Coast Guard preps for 4th of July fireworks
EXCLUSIVE: Coast Guard preps for 4th of July fireworks

EXCLUSIVE: Coast Guard preps for 4th of July fireworks

FOX 5 NY's Lisa Evers has the story.

The Brief

    • Fourth of July celebrations are happening as the U.S. marks America’s 250th birthday in 2026.
    • In Connecticut, communities are preparing fireworks displays and holiday events across the state.
    • Displays are scheduled across Norwalk, Greenwich and more.

CONNECTICUT - Celebrations for America250 are days away – here are some fireworks shows happening throughout Connecticut.

Fireworks shows across Connecticut

JUMP TO: JULY 1 | JULY 2 | JULY 3 | JULY 4

Wednesday, July 1

Stafford

Thursday, July 2

Greenwich

Madison

Westport

DERBY, CT - JULY 3: A view of the Derby-Shelton fireworks from Elizabeth Street in downtown Derby, Conn., on Thursday July 3, 2025. (Christian Abraham/Connecticut Post via Getty Images)

DERBY, CT - JULY 3: A view of the Derby-Shelton fireworks from Elizabeth Street in downtown Derby, Conn., on Thursday July 3, 2025. (Christian Abraham/Connecticut Post via Getty Images)

Friday, July 3

Bristol

Norwich

West Haven

Weston

Saturday, July 4

Hartford

Middlebury

Morris

New Canaan

Norwalk

Waterbury

The Source: This article includes information from several Connecticut official event websites.

America 250Connecticut