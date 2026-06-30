Connecticut fireworks guide 2026: Best places to see July 4th shows

The Brief Fourth of July celebrations are happening as the U.S. marks America’s 250th birthday in 2026. In Connecticut, communities are preparing fireworks displays and holiday events across the state. Displays are scheduled across Norwalk, Greenwich and more.



Celebrations for America250 are days away – here are some fireworks shows happening throughout Connecticut.

Fireworks shows across Connecticut

JUMP TO: JULY 1 | JULY 2 | JULY 3 | JULY 4

Stafford

Summerfest and Fireworks

Begins at 5 p.m.

Rain date – July 2

Greenwich

Independence Day FIreworks Display

Begins at 9:35 p.m.

Rain date – July 11

Madison

2026 Fireworks Event

Begins at 9:30 p.m.

Rain date – July 10

Westport

Independence Day Fireworks Celebration

Rain date – July 11

DERBY, CT - JULY 3: A view of the Derby-Shelton fireworks from Elizabeth Street in downtown Derby, Conn., on Thursday July 3, 2025. (Christian Abraham/Connecticut Post via Getty Images)

Bristol

Fireworks Over The Lake

Begins at 9:30 p.m.

Norwich

Norwich Sea Unicorns

Begins once the game finishes

West Haven

Savin Rock Fireworks Spectacular

Begins at 9:15 p.m.

Rain date – July 5

Weston

"3rd" of July Party

Begins at dusk

Hartford

Hartford Bonanza 2026

Begins at 9:30 p.m.

Rain date – July 5

Middlebury

3-D Fireworks Spectacular

Begins at 10 p.m.

Morris

Morris Bluegrass Festival

Begins at 9:15 p.m.

New Canaan

Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular

Begins at 9:30 p.m.

Norwalk

Fourth of July Fireworks

Begins at 9:30 p.m.

Waterbury

Waterbury's Independence Day Fireworks

Begins at 9:15 p.m.

Rain date – July 5