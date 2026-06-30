Connecticut fireworks guide 2026: Best places to see July 4th shows
CONNECTICUT - Celebrations for America250 are days away – here are some fireworks shows happening throughout Connecticut.
Fireworks shows across Connecticut
JUMP TO: JULY 1 | JULY 2 | JULY 3 | JULY 4
Wednesday, July 1
Stafford
- Summerfest and Fireworks
- Begins at 5 p.m.
- Rain date – July 2
Thursday, July 2
Greenwich
- Independence Day FIreworks Display
- Begins at 9:35 p.m.
- Rain date – July 11
Madison
- 2026 Fireworks Event
- Begins at 9:30 p.m.
- Rain date – July 10
Westport
- Independence Day Fireworks Celebration
- Rain date – July 11
DERBY, CT - JULY 3: A view of the Derby-Shelton fireworks from Elizabeth Street in downtown Derby, Conn., on Thursday July 3, 2025. (Christian Abraham/Connecticut Post via Getty Images)
Friday, July 3
Bristol
- Fireworks Over The Lake
- Begins at 9:30 p.m.
Norwich
- Norwich Sea Unicorns
- Begins once the game finishes
West Haven
- Savin Rock Fireworks Spectacular
- Begins at 9:15 p.m.
- Rain date – July 5
Weston
- "3rd" of July Party
- Begins at dusk
Saturday, July 4
Hartford
- Hartford Bonanza 2026
- Begins at 9:30 p.m.
- Rain date – July 5
Middlebury
- 3-D Fireworks Spectacular
- Begins at 10 p.m.
Morris
- Morris Bluegrass Festival
- Begins at 9:15 p.m.
New Canaan
- Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular
- Begins at 9:30 p.m.
Norwalk
- Fourth of July Fireworks
- Begins at 9:30 p.m.
Waterbury
- Waterbury's Independence Day Fireworks
- Begins at 9:15 p.m.
- Rain date – July 5
The Source: This article includes information from several Connecticut official event websites.