Crews extinguish fire in unoccupied tent outside MetLife Stadium

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The Brief Emergency crews extinguished a second-alarm fire Sunday evening in an unoccupied tent outside MetLife Stadium. The tent was unoccupied when the fire began, and state police reported no injuries or damage to surrounding structures. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.



Emergency crews extinguished a second-alarm fire Sunday evening in an unoccupied tent outside MetLife Stadium, according to the New Jersey State Police.

What we know:

Troopers responded to a report of smoke at 5:51 p.m. near Lot A and the AMEX gate, where they found flames burning in a postgame tent, state police said.

Fire crews from Moonachie, Carlstadt and the New Jersey Sports and Exposition Authority responded to the scene and put out the blaze.

The tent was unoccupied when the fire began, and state police reported no injuries or damage to surrounding structures.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.