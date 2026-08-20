Citi Field raccoon reaches through hole in stands to grab food during game

The Brief A raccoon was caught on camera at Citi Field. The raccoon's paw can be seen reaching through a hole in the stands grabbing at food.



A sneaky raccoon was caught on camera at a recent New York Mets game.

What we know:

This happened at Citi Field on Wednesday, Aug. 19, during the Mets' series finale against the San Diego Padres.

Video from the stands shows the raccoon's paw reaching through a hole underneath the stands to grab at peanut shells on the ground.

What they're saying:

Scott Reynolds, who took the video, said he and his family were eating peanuts, dropping the shells on the ground, when they saw the animal's paw.

"We soon realized it was a raccoon," he said.

Credit: Scott Reynolds via Storyful

Dig deeper:

The fans played along, eventually shoving a hot dog down the hole for the trash panda.