CBP officers find teen smuggled in dashboard

Officers from U.S. Customs and Border Protection found a teenager tucked into a dashboard trying to sneak into the country from Mexico.

The teen was found inside of a 2001 Ford Taurus that was stopped for a physical search. The vehicle’s 28-year-old driver and his 21-year-old passenger, both U.S. citizens, were arrested.

The teen, a 17-year-old male Mexican citizen, was escorted to another site for a health check and processing.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection says that the teen had been previously apprehended at the Otay Mesa Port in March 2019 for attempted to illegally enter the U.S. with documentation that was not his.