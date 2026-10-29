6 injured, including children, in Brooklyn car crash during trunk-or-treat event

The Brief Six people were injured in a crash involving a parked, unoccupied ambulance in Bushwick. The ages of the victims range from 6-years-old to 80-years-old. The collision happened during a neighborhood trunk-or-treat event for children.



Six people, including two children, were hurt Thursday afternoon after a vehicle collision involving a parked, unoccupied ambulance during a neighborhood trunk-or-treat event in Bushwick.

Timeline:

Emergency crews were called to 480 Knickerbocker Ave., just before 4 p.m. for reports of a vehicle crash.

Police say a 56-year-old man was behind the wheel and a 46-year-old woman in the passenger seat of a black sedan when he drove on the sidewalk.

What we know:

The driver struck multiple pedestrians and a parked ambulance.

According to the FDNY, the incident involved a non-FDNY ambulance that was parked and unoccupied in front of the location. The crash took place while families and children were gathered in the area for a community trunk-or-treat event.

Big picture view:

A total of six patients was reported from the scene.

The victims include a 6-year-old, an 11-year-old, a 31-year-old, a 53-year-old, a 74-year-old and an 80-year-old.

All victims are in stable condition.

Sources close to FOX 5 NY say the driver and the passenger were taken into custody and the driver is being investigated due to suspicion that he may have been intoxicated.

What we don't know:

As of now, there is no word on charges for either the driver or the passenger.

Officials have not yet shared what caused the collision or whether any additional vehicles were involved. It remains unclear if any children attending the event were among those injured. Information regarding the victims conditions, ages, and identities has not yet been confirmed.