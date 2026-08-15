Bronx man charged with hate crimes after disruption at Central Synagogue

The Brief A 46-year-old Bronx man was arrested after an incident during Shabbat services at Central Synagogue. The NYPD says he faces hate crime charges, including assault and criminal mischief. Authorities said a congregant and a member of the synagogue’s security team were hurt.



A Bronx man has been charged with hate crimes after authorities said he disrupted Shabbat services at Central Synagogue in Manhattan and assaulted a congregant and a member of the synagogue’s security team.

What we know:

The NYPD identified the man as Larry Montes, 46, of the Bronx.

Police said Montes entered Central Synagogue during Shabbat services Friday evening, struck a member of the congregation and damaged synagogue property.

As synagogue security escorted him from the building, police said Montes spat at and headbutted a security team member.

An NYPD sergeant working a paid detail at the synagogue took Montes into custody.

Charges filed

Dig deeper:

Montes is charged with two counts of assault as a hate crime and one count of criminal mischief as a hate crime, along with other charges.

The charges are accusations. Montes is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

What officials said

What they're saying:

NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said those hurt in the incident were evaluated at the scene and were doing well. She said there were no known additional threats and that additional NYPD resources were deployed to the synagogue.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani condemned the incident, saying New Yorkers must be able to observe their religion without fear of violence.