Broadway in Bryant Park brings ‘Wicked,’ ‘MJ’ and more to free lunchtime shows

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The Brief Broadway in Bryant Park features free performances from popular shows on three remaining Thursdays. The July 30 lineup includes "Wicked," "Chicago," "SIX," "Aladdin" and two other productions. Lawn seating is first come, first served, and the park recommends arriving before performances begin.



Broadway fans can hear songs from some of the biggest shows in New York without buying a theater ticket as free lunchtime performances continue in Bryant Park.

When is Broadway in Bryant Park?

Broadway in Bryant Park continues Thursday, July 30, with additional performances scheduled for Aug. 6 and Aug. 13.

Each concert runs from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. The lawn opens at 11 a.m., giving visitors time to find a spot and watch rehearsals before the scheduled performances.

The summer series is hosted and presented by 106.7 Lite FM.

July 30 lineup

The July 30 performance is hosted by Cubby and Christine, with a preshow by the AMDA College of the Performing Arts.

Scheduled shows include:

"Wicked"

"Titanique"

"Chicago"

"The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee"

"SIX"

"Aladdin"

Aug. 6 lineup

Rich Kaminski will host the Aug. 6 concert, which will also begin with a performance by the AMDA College of the Performing Arts.

The scheduled lineup includes:

"Little Shop of Horrors"

"MJ"

"Operation Mincemeat"

"Schmigadoon!"

"The Outsiders"

"Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)"

Aug. 13 lineup

The final scheduled performance will be hosted by Helen Little on Aug. 13.

The lineup includes:

"Buena Vista Social Club"

"Heated Rivalry: The Unauthorized Musical Parody"

"Heathers: The Musical"

"The Book of Mormon"

"The Great Gatsby"

Organizers said the performance schedule is subject to change.

Where to watch

Visitors should enter Bryant Park at 41st Street and Sixth Avenue through the Fountain Terrace. The audience sits on the lawn in front of the stage.

Seating is first come, first served, and only a limited number of chairs will be available.

What to bring

Visitors may bring a blanket for the lawn, but Bryant Park does not permit plastic ground coverings, including tarps, bags, pads and yoga mats, because they can damage the grass.

Organizers also recommend dressing for warm weather and bringing water. Food is available from kiosks around the park.