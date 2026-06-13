Brazil vs. Morocco World Cup preview: What to know about match at NYNJ Stadium

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The Brief Brazil and Morocco meet Saturday in a Group C World Cup match at MetLife Stadium. Brazil enters as the betting favorite, but Morocco is coming off a historic 2022 World Cup run. The match is one of the biggest early World Cup games in the New York-New Jersey area.



The World Cup spotlight shifts to MetLife Stadium on Saturday as Brazil and Morocco meet in one of the most anticipated early matchups of the tournament.

What we know:

Brazil and Morocco will face off Saturday, June 13, in a Group C match at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. ET.

The match is part of the opening weekend slate for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which is being hosted across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Brazil enters the match as the favorite, according to FOX Sports’ odds page, while Morocco comes in as one of the most dangerous teams in the group. FOX Sports listed Brazil vs. Morocco among its World Cup odds and prediction matchups for Saturday.

Why this match matters

Brazil is one of the most recognizable teams in World Cup history and is chasing another deep tournament run.

Morocco, meanwhile, is trying to build on its breakthrough performance at the 2022 World Cup, when it became the first African team to reach the semifinals.

That makes Saturday’s matchup more than just a group-stage opener. It is an early test for Brazil and a major opportunity for Morocco to show it can again challenge some of the world’s biggest soccer powers.

Local perspective:

For fans in New York and New Jersey, Brazil vs. Morocco is one of the marquee matches of the first World Cup weekend.

MetLife Stadium is expected to host several major tournament moments, but this matchup gives the region an early heavyweight game featuring two teams with large global followings.

Fans heading to East Rutherford should expect a high-energy atmosphere, with Brazilian and Moroccan supporters both bringing color, noise and national pride to the stadium.

By the numbers:

Brazil is favored on the 90-minute money line, with Morocco listed as the underdog and the draw also in play, according to current odds reported by CBS Sports and other betting previews.

Brazil and Morocco are both in Group C, along with Scotland and Haiti. Their group-stage schedule includes Brazil vs. Morocco on June 13, Scotland vs. Morocco and Brazil vs. Haiti on June 19, and Scotland vs. Brazil and Morocco vs. Haiti on June 24.

How to watch

Fans can watch Brazil vs. Morocco on FOX.

What's next:

After Saturday’s match, Brazil will continue Group C play against Haiti on June 19 before facing Scotland on June 24.

Morocco will play Scotland on June 19 and Haiti on June 24.