Brazil, Norway round of 16 preview: World Cup knockout clash in New York New Jersey Stadium

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The Brief Brazil and Norway meet Sunday in the World Cup Round of 16. The match will be played at New York New Jersey Stadium. Erling Haaland has called Norway’s chances against Brazil "very slim."



World Cup knockout soccer is coming to the New York City area Sunday as Brazil faces Norway in the Round of 16 at New York New Jersey Stadium.

What we know:

Brazil advanced to the Round of 16 after a 2-1 win over Japan, setting up a high-profile matchup with a Norway team led by Erling Haaland.

Norway earned its spot with a 2-1 win over the Ivory Coast, with Haaland scoring the decisive goal late in the match.

The winner will move on to the quarterfinals and face the winner of Mexico vs. England.

For fans in the New York City area, the match brings one of the tournament’s biggest teams and one of soccer’s most recognizable stars to East Rutherford.

Haaland keeps Norway grounded

Haaland has been one of the biggest reasons Norway is still alive in the tournament, but he is not pretending Sunday’s matchup will be easy.

After Norway’s win over the Ivory Coast, Haaland (cheekily) said Norway’s chances against Brazil were "very slim."

That may be true on paper. Brazil has more World Cup history, more knockout-stage experience and one of the deepest attacking groups in the tournament.

But Norway does have something every underdog wants: a striker who can change a game with one chance.

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 16: Erling Haaland #9 of Norway celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group I match between Iraq and Norway at Boston Stadium on June 16, 2026 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Expand

Why Brazil is the favorite

Brazil enters the matchup with the kind of attacking pressure that can overwhelm teams early.

Vinícius Júnior has been one of Brazil’s top threats, and Brazil’s attack gives Norway very little room for mistakes.

If Brazil scores first, Norway may have to open up and chase the game. That could create more space for Brazil’s attackers.

If Norway can keep the match tight, slow the tempo and get the ball to Haaland in dangerous spots, the pressure could shift.

MORRISTOWN, NEW JERSEY - JUNE 04: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) (EDITOR'S NOTE: This image has been digitally altered.) Vinicius Junior #7 of Brazil poses for a portrait during the official FIFA World Cup 2026 portrait session on June 04, 2026 in Morristown, Expand

Players to watch

For Brazil, Vinícius Júnior is the player who can stretch Norway’s defense and create chances in transition.

For Norway, Haaland is the obvious focal point. He gives Norway a finishing threat that can punish even one defensive lapse.

Martin Odegaard could also be key for Norway. If Norway is going to pull off the upset, it will need Odegaard to help control possession and create service for Haaland.

What’s at stake

The match is part of the World Cup’s knockout stage, meaning the winner advances and the loser goes home.

For Brazil, it is another step in a tournament where expectations are always high.

For Norway, it is a chance to extend a memorable run and deliver one of the biggest upsets of the tournament.