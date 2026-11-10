article

The Brief Former Philadelphia Phillies catcher Bob Boone died Monday at 78. Bob Boone spent 10 seasons with the Phillies, and was part of the team's first World Series championship in 1980. Along with father Ray Boone and sons Aaron and Brett Boone, the Boones are MLB's first three-generation family.



Bob Boone, the World Series champion catcher and father of New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone, died on Monday. He was 78 years old.

Bob Boone dies

What we know:

Boone's son, Bret Boone, announced the news on X on Tuesday.

"He taught me how to be a pro and more importantly, how to be a man," Brett Boone wrote. "He was one of the highest integrity people I’ve ever known and I’m going to miss him dearly."

Bob Boone's career

The backstory:

Bob Boone spent 10 seasons with the Philadelphia Phillies after being drafted out of Stanford in 1969, winning two Gold Gloves and two All-Star selections in that time.

He also caught every inning in the Phillies' first World Series championship against the Kansas City Royals in 1980. Boone hit .412 and drove in four runs in that series.

New York Yankees Manager Aaron Boone poses for a photo with his dad Bob Boone on Monday, February 16, 2020 in North Port, Florida. (Photo by Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

After Philadelphia, Boone played seven seasons with the California Angels and two with the Kansas City Royals. After his playing career, he went on to manage the Royals and the Cincinnati Reds, retiring in 2003.

Boone also made history as part of the first three-generation family in Major League Baseball. His father, Ray Boone, and his sons, Aaron and Bret Boone, all played at least 12 years in MLB. Aaron Boone currently manages the New York Yankees.

MLB responds to Boone's passing

What they're saying:

In a statement Tuesday, the Phillies organization called Bob Boone "an incredible player, teammate and family man."

"We were proud to have him as part of the Phillies family during one of the most historic runs in team history. His impact on our organization, his teammates and everyone who had the privilege of knowing him will never be forgotten."

On social media, the Yankees described Boone as someone who "spent a lifetime giving back to the game he loved as an exceptional player, respected manager and distinguished executive."

"His legacy is profound, and we can see the values he embodied carried forward by his son, Aaron, in his leadership of the Yankees," the team wrote. "Our entire organization joins the baseball community in extending its heartfelt condolences to the entire Boone family and all who had the privilege of being touched by his friendship."

What we don't know:

Boone's cause of death was not announced.