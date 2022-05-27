Bethpage Air Show rehearsals canceled, organizers hope for better weather Saturday

For the first time in four years, the U.S. Navy Blue Angels are back on Long Island and getting ready to perform in front of hundreds of thousands of spectators at the Bethpage Airshow at Jones Beach this weekend.

But, Mother Nature decided not to cooperate on Friday, as officials canceled the practice run ahead of this weekend’s planned performances due to poor weather conditions.

Nevertheless, those who came to see the planes opted to make the most of a day at the beach.

Officials did warn beachgoers and boaters to dress for the weather but also the water.

"The weather is improving however remember the air temps are warm but water temps are hovering in the 50s," said Mike Vega, Chief of Response with U.S. Coast Guard’s First District.

Other performers set to take flight this weekend include the U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor Demo Team and the F-35C Lightning II.

It’s the first time a full airshow is back at Jones Beach in over two years.

"They’ll do those loop-de-loops and crazy stuff you’d be amazed the planes can even do it," said George Gorman, Regional Director with NYS Parks.

And for anyone concerned about large crowds and public safety - police share this message:

"We can ensure you, we have well over 100 uniform members working down here//whether it’s ATVs, bikes, K9, drones, camera feed, rest-assured this will be a safe event," said Major George Mohl with the NYS Police.

A safe and patriotic event to celebrate Long Island and aviation while paying tribute to the men and women in the military who sacrifice their lives for our country.

The airshow will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Parking costs $10 a car.