3 teens killed, 4 injured in Belt Parkway crash in Brooklyn, NYPD says

The Brief Three teens are dead and four people are hospitalized following a late-night crash on the Belt Parkway in Brooklyn, according to police. The NYPD said a 2002 Cadillac Escalade carrying five people and a 2024 Honda HRV carrying two collided just after 11:30 p.m. Tuesday in the eastbound lanes near 65th Street. The cause of the crash is under investigation and there are no arrests at this time, police said.



Three teens are dead following a late-night crash on the Belt Parkway in Brooklyn, according to police.

What we know:

The NYPD said a 2002 Cadillac Escalade carrying five people and a 2024 Honda HR-V carrying two collided just after 11:30 p.m. Tuesday on the eastbound side of the parkway near Exit 1 at 65th Street.

Three teenage boys, ages 16, 17 and 18, were killed and four were injured in the accident, police said.

The injured victims were hospitalized in stable condition, officials said.

What we don't know:

The identities of the crash victims were not immediately released by police.

Officials said the cause of the crash is under investigation and there are no arrests at this time.