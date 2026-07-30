August 2026 solar eclipse: When and how to see it from the Northeast

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The Brief A total solar eclipse will cross Greenland, Iceland, northern Russia and parts of Spain and Portugal on Aug. 12. Parts of the northern U.S. will see a partial eclipse, but totality will not be visible from the country. August will also bring the Perseid meteor shower and a partial lunar eclipse visible from the Americas.



A total solar eclipse will cross parts of Europe and the Arctic on Aug. 12, but viewers in the Northeast will see only a partial eclipse as the moon covers part of the sun.

What will the Northeast see?

Although the Aug. 12 event is classified as a total solar eclipse, the total phase will not reach the United States.

People in the Northeast will see a partial eclipse, meaning the moon will pass in front of only part of the sun. NASA said viewers in the southern U.S. and Canada will see a small "bite" taken out of the sun rather than the dramatic darkness associated with totality.

The sky will not become completely dark, and there will be no period when it is safe to look at the sun without proper eye protection.

NASA’s visibility area includes parts of the northern United States from Alaska to North Carolina, covering the Northeast and portions of the Mid-Atlantic. Exactly how much of the sun is covered will depend on the viewer’s location.

When is the solar eclipse?

The eclipse will take place Wednesday, Aug. 12.

NASA said the partial eclipse will begin around midday in the northern contiguous United States. It will continue into the midafternoon for viewers farther east, including those in the Northeast.

Exact start, peak and end times will vary by city. Cloud cover and the local forecast will also determine whether the eclipse is visible.

A composite image of the total solar eclipse seen from the Lowell Observatory Solar Eclipse Experience Aug. 21, 2017, in Madras, Oregon. (Credit: Stan Honda / Getty Images)

Where will the total eclipse be visible?

The path of totality will cross northern Russia, Greenland, Iceland, the North Atlantic, Spain and a small corner of Portugal.

In Greenland and Iceland, totality will occur during the late afternoon or early evening. In Spain and Portugal, the sun will be fully covered shortly before sunset. Most locations in the path will experience less than two minutes of totality, according to NASA.

Other areas of North America, Europe and northwestern Africa will see a partial eclipse.

How to see the eclipse safely

Because the eclipse will remain partial throughout the Northeast, viewers must use safe solar-viewing glasses or a handheld solar viewer the entire time.

Regular sunglasses are not safe, regardless of how dark they are. NASA said safe eclipse glasses should comply with the ISO 12312-2 international safety standard and should not be used if they are torn, scratched or otherwise damaged.

Viewers should not look at the sun through a camera, telescope or binoculars while wearing eclipse glasses. Those devices concentrate sunlight and require specially designed solar filters attached to the front of the equipment.

People without eclipse glasses can use an indirect viewing method, such as a pinhole projector. The projector casts an image of the sun onto another surface so viewers do not have to look directly at it.

How to watch online

People outside the path of totality — or those whose view is blocked by clouds — will also be able to follow the eclipse through online coverage.

NASA is expected to provide live views from locations along the eclipse path, along with commentary from scientists and eclipse experts. Broadcast details and viewing links should be confirmed closer to Aug. 12.

I would avoid including exact broadcast times until NASA officially posts its final 2026 coverage schedule.

Perseid meteor shower peaks Aug. 12-13

The eclipse will be followed hours later by one of the year’s best-known meteor showers.

The Perseid meteor shower is expected to peak overnight Aug. 12 into Aug. 13. NASA said the new moon should create excellent viewing conditions across much of the world, weather permitting, because bright moonlight will not wash out the meteors.

The Perseids are best seen from the Northern Hemisphere during the hours before dawn, although meteors may become visible as early as 10 p.m. Viewers should find a dark location away from city lights and allow their eyes time to adjust.

The meteors are produced by debris from Comet 109P/Swift-Tuttle burning up as it enters Earth’s atmosphere.

Partial lunar eclipse Aug. 27-28

A partial lunar eclipse will also be visible from the Americas overnight Aug. 27 into Aug. 28.

The eclipse will occur as part of the moon passes through Earth’s darker inner shadow. It will also be visible from Europe, Africa and western Asia.

Unlike a solar eclipse, a lunar eclipse can be viewed directly without special glasses or other protective equipment.

What about the Chang’e 7 launch?

China is preparing to launch its Chang’e 7 lunar exploration mission during the second half of 2026, but officials have not announced a specific date.

The mission’s Long March 5 rocket arrived at the Wenchang launch site July 13 for assembly and testing. Chang’e 7 is expected to use an orbiter, lander, rover and hopping probe to study the environment and resources around the moon’s south pole, including possible water ice.

Without an official launch date, Chang’e 7 should not yet be treated as a confirmed August event.