Arrest made after targeted acid attack leaves 6 injured in Jersey City

The Brief Six people, including three teenagers, were hospitalized after police say two suspects drove up and threw suspected sulfuric acid on them in Jersey City. Police state the assault was a targeted attack stemming from an earlier dispute. Authorities have arrested one minor in connection with the incident and are actively searching for the second suspect.



Police have arrested a minor in connection with a disturbing acid attack that injured six people, including three teenagers, in New Jersey on Monday evening.

What we know:

According to the Jersey City Police Department, two suspects drove up to the victims and threw what authorities believe to be sulfuric acid.

Investigators state that the incident was a targeted attack stemming from a dispute earlier in the day involving a larger group.

All six victims were hospitalized with skin burns and peeling. Officials confirmed that at least one victim suffered severe second-degree burns to her face and scalp.

Dig deeper:

Authorities have taken one minor into custody in connection with the assault. A second suspect remains at large.

Police have yet to release any details about either suspect.

What they're saying:

The gruesome nature of the assault has left the local community shaken. One neighbor, who witnessed the immediate aftermath of the attack, described seeing the injured victims rushing to get medical help.

"I saw the girls come out of the house; they had towels on their face and stuff like that, and they went immediately into the ambulance," the neighbor said. "How do you get ahold of acid to even throw it on someone like that? That's what's baffling me."

What's next:

The investigation remains ongoing as police continue to search for the second suspect involved in the attack.