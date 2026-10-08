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Bronx man suspected of pushing mother, baby off balcony arrested, charged with murder

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Bronx
Published October 8, 2026 7:18 AM EDT
Published October 8, 2026 7:18 AM EDT
Who is Angel Carrasco? Man arrested in fatal NYC balcony push
Who is Angel Carrasco? Man arrested in fatal NYC balcony push

Who is Angel Carrasco? Man arrested in fatal NYC balcony push

The NYPD arrested Angel Carrasco, 31, the man suspected of pushing a mother, Nathaly Ramirez, and a baby off a balcony in the Bronx. Ramirez was killed in the fall, while her 8-month-old daughter survived and remains hospitalized. FOX 5 NY's Jessica Formoso has the latest details.

The Brief

    • Angel Carrasco, 31, was taken into NYPD custody Wednesday night following a manhunt after allegedly pushing a mother and her 8-month-old baby off a 15th-floor Bronx balcony.
    • Nathaly Ramirez was killed in the fall, while her 8-month-old daughter survived and remains hospitalized.
    • Carrasco faces charges including murder, manslaughter, attempted murder, and assault; FOX 5 NY sources note a history of domestic violence at the apartment.

NEW YORK - The NYPD has arrested the man suspected of pushing a mother and baby off a balcony in the Bronx. 

What we know:

Angel Carrasco, 31, was taken into custody just before 10:30 p.m. Wednesday following an intense manhunt. He's facing multiple charges, including assault and murder for the death of Nathaly Ramirez, the NYPD said. 

Bronx man charged after woman, baby pushed off 15th-floor balcony, NYPD says
Bronx man charged after woman, baby pushed off 15th-floor balcony, NYPD says

Bronx man charged after woman, baby pushed off 15th-floor balcony, NYPD says

The NYPD has arrested 31-year-old Angel Carrasco after he allegedly shoved Nathaly Ramirez and their 8-month-old daughter over a 15th-floor apartment balcony in the Bronx. Ramirez was killed by the fall, but police believe she shielded her daughter and saved the infant's life. FOX 5 NY's Jessica Formoso reports. 

Carrasco and Ramirez's 8-month-old daughter has been hospitalized since Tuesday after she survived the 15-story fall from their apartment in the Allerton section. 

What we don't know:

Investigators are still trying to piece together what led to the tragic confrontation, but sources told FOX 5 NY the couple had a history of domestic violence and that police were called to the apartment multiple times before. 

The backstory:

The NYPD released Carrasco's picture and name to the public on Wednesday, saying he was armed and dangerous after allegedly shoving Ramirez and his daughter off a 15th-floor balcony the day before. 

Ramirez's body and her 8-month-old were discovered just after 3:30 a.m. Tuesday in a courtyard behind the Allerville Arms at 2550 Olinville Avenue, according to investigators. 

Related

Bronx mother pushed to death from balcony, baby critical; NYPD searching for suspect
article

Bronx mother pushed to death from balcony, baby critical; NYPD searching for suspect

The NYPD is searching for a suspect after Nathaly Ramirez and her 8-month-old were allegedly pushed off a balcony in the Bronx, killing the woman and leaving the baby in critical condition.

At the time, police said their injuries were "consistent with a fall from an elevated position." 

Investigators later said they were looking for Ramirez's boyfriend, or ex-boyfriend, who they believe pushed the two over the ledge. 

What's next:

Carrasco is being held at the 49 Precinct in the Bronx. He is charged with murder, attempted murder, manslaughter, attempted manslaughter and assault. 

The Source: This story was written with statements and details from the NYPD's Office of the Deputy Commissioner, Public Information (DCPI), and FOX 5 NY sources close to the investigation. 

BronxCrime and Public Safety