Bronx man suspected of pushing mother, baby off balcony arrested, charged with murder

The Brief Angel Carrasco, 31, was taken into NYPD custody Wednesday night following a manhunt after allegedly pushing a mother and her 8-month-old baby off a 15th-floor Bronx balcony. Nathaly Ramirez was killed in the fall, while her 8-month-old daughter survived and remains hospitalized. Carrasco faces charges including murder, manslaughter, attempted murder, and assault; FOX 5 NY sources note a history of domestic violence at the apartment.



The NYPD has arrested the man suspected of pushing a mother and baby off a balcony in the Bronx.

What we know:

Angel Carrasco, 31, was taken into custody just before 10:30 p.m. Wednesday following an intense manhunt. He's facing multiple charges, including assault and murder for the death of Nathaly Ramirez, the NYPD said.

Carrasco and Ramirez's 8-month-old daughter has been hospitalized since Tuesday after she survived the 15-story fall from their apartment in the Allerton section.

What we don't know:

Investigators are still trying to piece together what led to the tragic confrontation, but sources told FOX 5 NY the couple had a history of domestic violence and that police were called to the apartment multiple times before.

The backstory:

The NYPD released Carrasco's picture and name to the public on Wednesday, saying he was armed and dangerous after allegedly shoving Ramirez and his daughter off a 15th-floor balcony the day before.

Ramirez's body and her 8-month-old were discovered just after 3:30 a.m. Tuesday in a courtyard behind the Allerville Arms at 2550 Olinville Avenue, according to investigators.

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At the time, police said their injuries were "consistent with a fall from an elevated position."

Investigators later said they were looking for Ramirez's boyfriend, or ex-boyfriend, who they believe pushed the two over the ledge.

What's next:

Carrasco is being held at the 49 Precinct in the Bronx. He is charged with murder, attempted murder, manslaughter, attempted manslaughter and assault.