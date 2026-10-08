Bronx man suspected of pushing mother, baby off balcony arrested, charged with murder
NEW YORK - The NYPD has arrested the man suspected of pushing a mother and baby off a balcony in the Bronx.
What we know:
Angel Carrasco, 31, was taken into custody just before 10:30 p.m. Wednesday following an intense manhunt. He's facing multiple charges, including assault and murder for the death of Nathaly Ramirez, the NYPD said.
Carrasco and Ramirez's 8-month-old daughter has been hospitalized since Tuesday after she survived the 15-story fall from their apartment in the Allerton section.
What we don't know:
Investigators are still trying to piece together what led to the tragic confrontation, but sources told FOX 5 NY the couple had a history of domestic violence and that police were called to the apartment multiple times before.
The backstory:
The NYPD released Carrasco's picture and name to the public on Wednesday, saying he was armed and dangerous after allegedly shoving Ramirez and his daughter off a 15th-floor balcony the day before.
Ramirez's body and her 8-month-old were discovered just after 3:30 a.m. Tuesday in a courtyard behind the Allerville Arms at 2550 Olinville Avenue, according to investigators.
At the time, police said their injuries were "consistent with a fall from an elevated position."
Investigators later said they were looking for Ramirez's boyfriend, or ex-boyfriend, who they believe pushed the two over the ledge.
What's next:
Carrasco is being held at the 49 Precinct in the Bronx. He is charged with murder, attempted murder, manslaughter, attempted manslaughter and assault.
The Source: This story was written with statements and details from the NYPD's Office of the Deputy Commissioner, Public Information (DCPI), and FOX 5 NY sources close to the investigation.