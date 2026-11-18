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The Brief Forbes released its inaugural "America's Favorite Restaurants" list, which was created by analyzing survey data from more than 100,000 diners. The top 100 spots prove that Americans have incredibly diverse tastes. Classic burger chains Culver's and In-N-Out Burger took the number one and two spots, respectively, but the rapidly expanding Texas-based sweet tea chain HTeaO broke the fast-food mold by securing third place.



Forbes just dropped its first-ever list of "America's Favorite Restaurants," and the top 100 prove that when it comes to dining out, variety is king.

What we know:

While the top two spots went to Culver’s and In-N-Out Burger, two brands famous for their burgers, the third-place winner breaks the mold entirely.

HTeaO, a rapidly expanding chain that focuses primarily on tea and pastries rather than full meals, claimed the No. 3 spot. Originally launching as a single Texas storefront in 2009, Forbes notes that HTeaO now boasts 188 locations throughout the Sun Belt region.

Top 10 Favorite Restaurants in America

According to the inaugural Forbes ranking, here are the ten dining spots that won over the most customers nationwide:

Culver's (Highest ranked for: Taste, Quality) In-N-Out Burger (Highest ranked for: Value, Price) HTeaO (Highest ranked for: Taste, Value) Texas Roadhouse (Highest ranked for: Value, Menu) Chick-fil-A (Highest ranked for: Speed, Taste) Mission BBQ (Highest ranked for: Quality, Atmosphere) Jersey Mike's Subs (Highest ranked for: Quality, Taste) Jason's Deli (Highest ranked for: Menu, Speed) Seasons52 (Highest ranked for: Atmosphere, Quality) The Original Pancake House (Highest ranked for: Menu, Quality)

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Dig deeper:

To compile the top 100 list, data was gathered from more than 100,000 diners between October 2025 and September 2026. The methodology evaluated establishments based on several key metrics, including overall taste, ingredient quality, menu variety, service speed, affordability, perceived value, restaurant atmosphere, and hygiene.

Establishments did not need to offer a full dinner menu to be eligible; specialty beverage and dessert spots like 7 Brew Drive Thru Coffee, Rita’s Ice, and Cold Stone Creamery made the cut alongside traditional restaurants.

To qualify for the ranking, a brand needed a minimum of 300 comprehensive customer reviews, and businesses with a nationwide presence received a slight advantage in the final scoring over strictly regional chains.