NYC brings back bright green stickers for alternate side parking violations

The Brief New York City is now slapping big, neon green stickers on some cars that are illegally parked. Council Member Gale Brewer pushed to bring back the stickers to single-out drivers who break alternate side parking rules. NYC had used the stickers for about 25 years, but they were banned in 2012 amid complaints they were hard to remove.



Drivers who ignore New York City's alternate side parking rules may soon find themselves facing sticker shock.

The city is reviving an old enforcement tactic by slapping large, neon green stickers on cars that violate the rules and get in the way of street sweepers.

What we know:

The enforcement effort launched Tuesday on West 90th Street in Manhattan, where cars were the first to be slapped with stickers under the new program.

The bright green stickers are intentionally hard to miss, and may be accompanied by a parking ticket.

"This vehicle violated NYC street cleaning rules. As a result, this street could not be properly cleaned," they read in bold letters.

What they're saying:

City Council Member Gale Brewer, who pushed for the city to bring the stickers back, said they're meant to be a little embarrassing for drivers.

"I think it's going to send a message. It's embarrassing to have a sticker on your car," Brewer said.

One driver who got a sticker on Day 1 told FOX 5 NY that the $65 ticket that came with it was still cheaper than paying for a garage.

Still, Upper West Side neighbors said it's good to have the stickers back.

"If people are parking illegally, then they get what they deserve," one man said.

"I'm actually OK with it. I park on the street sometimes, and it's frustrating for me as a resident when people don't move their cars for street cleaning," said Jesse Margolis.

Dig deeper:

New York City used the stickers for about 25 years until they were banned in 2012 amid complaints they were too difficult to remove and sometimes damaged car windows.

"In the old days, the adhesive would stay, and it was like a marked scarlet letter," Brewer said.

The City Council voted to bring them back this year, saying the new stickers are not as adhesive as the old ones.

What's next:

Some city leaders said they'd like to go even further by pushing state lawmakers to allow cameras on street sweepers, similar to bus lane cameras.