NYC woman disappears on Las Vegas vacation, family gets texts asking for crypto

The Brief Alisa Goods, a 63-year-old grandmother from the Upper East Side, has not been seen in 11 days since she left on a Las Vegas vacation, according to her family. The man Goods was staying with in Las Vegas said she left to go to CVS on Aug. 8 and never returned. Goods' family said they've been getting strange text messages from her number asking for cash and Bitcoin.



The family of Alisa Goods, a New York City woman who went missing while on vacation in Las Vegas, is desperate for answers after they reported getting suspicious text messages from her phone asking for cash and Bitcoin.

Grandmother's disappearance

What we know:

Goods, a 63-year-old grandmother from the Upper East Side, has not been seen in 11 days since she left for Vegas more than one week ago, her family told the New York Post.

Goods was reportedly staying with her friend, Roger John, who said she left his apartment to go to CVS on Saturday, Aug. 8 and never returned. John also told a Las Vegas news station that Goods usually stays with him when she visits.

Suspicious text messages

Dig deeper:

Goods' family said they started getting strange text messages from her phone sometime after her disappearance.

In one of the texts, shared by Goods' niece Alana Calloway, the sender asked for Bitcoin.

Wary of the sender, Calloway replied saying she would get "Kelly" to help. Since no one in the family is named Kelly, she figured her aunt would reply asking who that was.

The sender replied, "She should send $50."

Goods' family said it's unlike her to just go missing like this.

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.