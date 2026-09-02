New FDNY report shines light on 9/11's long-term health effects

The Brief The FDNY laid out the findings of the new report on 9/11's long-term health effects on firefighters. The report found more than 10,000 FDNY members are currently living with at least one 9/11-related illness, while more than 600 have died in the 25 years since the attack. It said the World Trade Center Health Program is helping members live longer after developing fatal illnesses from breathing in toxic dust and debris at Ground Zero.



A new report shines light on the long-term health effects FDNY members suffered in the two and a half decades since the September 11 terror attacks.

By the numbers:

The FDNY's 9/11 health report said more than 10,000 members are currently living with at least one 9/11-related illness, while more than 600 have died in the 25 years since the attack.

Despite the startling figures, the report found the World Trade Center Health Program is keeping members alive longer after many developed fatal illnesses from breathing in toxic dust and debris at Ground Zero.

It revealed that aggressive monitoring has led to early diagnosis and early treatment for the top forms of cancer that they developed, including prostate, lymphoma, leukemia, thyroid and melanoma.

According to the FDNY, there are currently about 16,000 members enrolled in the World Trade Center Health Program. The department said 86% of those diagnosed with cancer are still alive five years later.

What they're saying:

"Sadly, we know that 9/11 was not a one-day event for our department. It is a day that continues to sicken our members," FDNY Commissioner Lillian Bonsignore said.

"We have 4,257 members out of the 16,000 that currently have had at least one cancer. In fact, 26% of our members have had more than one cancer, and just in the last year, we've certified 461 with new cancers for a total of 4,257," said FDNY Chief Medical Officer David Prezant. "This program results in 86% still alive five years later. That is a major improvement, and it's because the World Trade Center Health Program believes in this holistic approach. Monitoring, early diagnosis, early treatment."

The backstory:

First responders and others fought Congress for years to pass the James Zadroga Healthcare Act. The bill, signed by President Obama in 2011, provides federal funding for lifetime healthcare, not just for first responders, but every person who was below Canal Street on 9/11 and the eight months following the attacks.

"I'm very grateful that the fire department took the time, prior to 9/11, to get a baseline of health for all the firefighters to which they employed. So after the attack, despite the denials of the government, we had a baseline of every firefighter prior to that day and the health thereafter. And I think that documentation is what helped solidify the Zodroga funding and the impacts of toxic exposure, not just on the day of the collapse, but for all the days thereafter," said James Brosi, president of the Uniformed Fire Officers Association.

Dig deeper:

The FDNY health report said the number of members suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder related to 9/11 has improved to 6%.

Prior reports showed 16% of FDNY members had PTSD from working so long at Ground Zero and having lost loved ones, including family, friends and co-workers.