NYC unveils massive security operation for 9/11 ceremony in Lower Manhattan

The Brief New York City announced very tight security measures, including street closures and screenings, for the September 11 Commemoration Ceremony in Lower Manhattan on Friday. NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch called it a massive operation, with police working alongside the Secret Service, federal, state and local partners. Tisch said there are no specific or credible threats against the city.



New York City is making final preparations Thursday for ceremonies marking 25 years since the September 11 attacks, including very tight security in Lower Manhattan starting early Friday morning.

9/11 security in Lower Manhattan

What we know:

No vehicular traffic will be allowed south of Canal Street to Battery Place, and from Broadway to West Street, starting at 6 a.m. Friday.

Broadway will remain open to southbound traffic, but trucks will be prohibited.

Additional traffic and pedestrian restrictions in Lower Manhattan include U.S. Secret Security fencing to the east of the West Side Highway from Liberty Street to Fulton Street, as well as around the perimeter of the 9/11 memorial site.

‘Layers of security,' Tisch says

What they're saying:

NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch called it a massive security operation with police working alongside the Secret Service, federal, state and local partners, adding that there are no specific or credible threats against the city.

"There will be layers of security that are highly visible and others that the public will not see. New Yorkers can expect to see uniformed officers throughout the area, along with members of our Counterterrorism Bureau Heavy Weapons Teams and other specialized resources deployed as part of the operation. Our counter-drone teams will also be deployed in Lower Manhattan as another layer of security around the commemoration," Tisch said.

"The NYPD and Secret Service will be implementing heightened security measures. Fencing will be installed to surround the memorial site and other locations in Lower Manhattan. There will be security screening for anyone invited to the memorial," said Mayor Zohran Mamdani, who confirmed he will be attending the memorial.

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List of street closures

Local perspective:

Here's the full list of street closures for the September 11 Commemoration Ceremony:

Areas bounded by Chambers Street on the North; Morris Street / Edgar Street / Rector Street / Joseph P. Ward Street on the South; Broadway on the East; West Street on the West (All Inclusive)

Joseph P. Ward Street between West Street and Washington Street

Washington Street between Rector Street and Joseph P. Ward Street

Rector Street between Washington Street and Greenwich Street

Greenwich Street between Rector Street and Brooklyn Battery Tunnel

Edgar Street between Greenwich Street and Trinity Place

Trinity Place between Edgar Street and Morris Street