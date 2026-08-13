40-year-old Brooklyn woman found dead in apartment ruled homicide: NYPD

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The Brief Police said a woman’s death inside a Brooklyn apartment has been ruled a homicide. Officers found the 40-year-old unresponsive on 64th Street on Aug. 1. The investigation remains ongoing.



The death of a 40-year-old woman found unresponsive inside a Brooklyn apartment earlier this month has been ruled a homicide, police said.

What we know:

Police identified the victim as Erika Miranda Tlacuatl, 40, of Brooklyn.

Officers responded around 3:42 a.m. Aug. 1 to a 911 call for help at an apartment on 64th Street in the Borough Park area.

They found Tlacuatl unconscious and unresponsive inside the apartment, police said. EMS pronounced her dead at the scene.

What's next:

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has ruled Tlacuatl’s death a homicide, police said Thursday.

The investigation remains ongoing.