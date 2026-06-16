32 suspects indicted in major South Bronx drug takedown

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The Brief Authorities indicted 32 suspects linked to five different drug organizations operating in the South Bronx. Detectives confiscated large quantities of fentanyl, crystal meth, and cocaine, along with multiple firearms and at least $100,000 in cash. The operation targeted open-air drug sales and daylight overdoses occurring near an elementary school in "The Hub."



A massive drug trafficking network has been dismantled in the South Bronx, resulting in the indictment of 32 suspects linked to five different organizations.

What we know:

NYPD Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch and the borough's district attorney announced the sweeping indictments, declaring the end of an era that had put countless lives at risk in the community.

During the operation, detectives confiscated a massive haul of illicit substances and illicit funds, including large amounts of fentanyl, crystal meth, and cocaine, multiple firearms and at least $100,000 in cash.

Dig deeper:

The investigation began in February 2025 in response to urgent community complaints about deteriorating conditions in an area known as "The Hub."

According to Tisch, the neighborhood had been plagued by open-air drug sales and severe public abuse. Individuals were routinely injecting drugs and suffering overdoses in broad daylight, often right in front of children and steps away from a elementary school.

What's next:

To ensure the area remains safe and that new criminal enterprises do not fill the void, the police commissioner confirmed that an enhanced police presence will remain stationed in the neighborhood.