3-year-old boy dies after being found unresponsive in Long Island pool

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The Brief A 3-year-old boy was found unresponsive in a swimming pool during a party in Central Islip. Two family members pulled the child from the water, police said. The boy was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.



A 3-year-old boy died after he was sadly found unresponsive in a swimming pool during a party in Central Islip Friday evening, according to Suffolk County police.

What happened

Police said the child was attending a party with family members at a home on Bark Avenue.

Two family members found the boy unresponsive in the pool and pulled him from the water at approximately 8:15 p.m.

The child lived in Brentwood.

Child pronounced dead

The boy was taken by ambulance to South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Investigation underway

Detectives with the Suffolk County Police Department’s Homicide Squad are investigating the circumstances surrounding the child’s death. The assignment does not necessarily indicate that police suspect foul play.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 631-852-6394.