2nd suspect wanted after man critically assaulted on Brooklyn train; 12-year-old arrested
NEW YORK CITY - The NYPD is asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect wanted in connection with a subway assault in Brooklyn that left a man in critical condition.
What we know:
The attack occurred last Wednesday night just before 9:30 p.m. aboard a D train near the Fort Hamilton Parkway station. Police say two suspects repeatedly punched and kicked a 42-year-old man in the face.
The victim was transported to a local hospital, where he remains in critical condition.
Police have already arrested one of the suspects, a 12-year-old boy, who is now facing attempted murder and assault charges.
Investigators have released surveillance video of the second man they are looking to question.
What we don't know:
The identity of the second suspect is still unknown, and police have yet to provide additional information about the 12-year-old suspect.
What you can do:
Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information about the incident is urged to contact NYPD Crime Stoppers.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by the NYPD.