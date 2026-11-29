The Brief A 42-year-old man is in critical condition after police say two suspects repeatedly punched and kicked him in the face aboard a Brooklyn D train. Police have arrested one suspect, a 12-year-old boy, who is facing attempted murder and assault charges. The NYPD has released surveillance video of a second suspect and is asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers.



The NYPD is asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect wanted in connection with a subway assault in Brooklyn that left a man in critical condition.

What we know:

The attack occurred last Wednesday night just before 9:30 p.m. aboard a D train near the Fort Hamilton Parkway station. Police say two suspects repeatedly punched and kicked a 42-year-old man in the face.

The victim was transported to a local hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

Police have already arrested one of the suspects, a 12-year-old boy, who is now facing attempted murder and assault charges.

Investigators have released surveillance video of the second man they are looking to question.

What we don't know:

The identity of the second suspect is still unknown, and police have yet to provide additional information about the 12-year-old suspect.

What you can do:

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information about the incident is urged to contact NYPD Crime Stoppers.