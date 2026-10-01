How to watch the 2026 Tunnel to Towers 5K Run & Walk NYC Special

The Brief Over 40,000 participants braved a Nor'easter for the 25th Tunnel to Towers 5K, retracing FDNY firefighter Stephen Siller's 9/11 footsteps. Joined by supporters like Guy Fieri and Dave Portnoy, the run raises funds for mortgage-free homes and housing assistance for military and first responder families. FOX 5 and FOX LOCAL will air a one-hour special on Friday at 7 p.m. ET, with encore broadcasts airing through the weekend on FOX 5+. The full, on-demand special will also be available here.



Not even a heavy coastal Nor'easter could stop New York City as more than 40,000 total participants, volunteers and supporters braved the wind and rain for the 25th Annual Tunnel to Towers 5K Run & Walk.

The backstory:

The annual event traces the final 3.5-mile footsteps of fallen FDNY firefighter Stephen Siller, who — carrying 60 pounds of gear — bravely ran through the Brooklyn Battery Tunnel toward the Twin Towers on 9/11 to save others.

What started as a tribute of 1,500 people in 2002 has grown into a global movement, retracing Siller’s steps from Brooklyn into Lower Manhattan.

This year, approximately 30,000 course bibs were distributed to runners and program recipients, including high-profile supporters like chef Guy Fieri, Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy and actor Steve Schirripa.

Every step taken on Sunday directly funded the Tunnel to Towers Foundation's core mission: paying off mortgages for the families of fallen first responders and building adaptive "smart homes" for catastrophically injured military service members.

In this one-hour special, FOX 5 NY brings you inside the emotion, from the pre-race procession featuring World Trade Center steel and the Clydesdale horses to the personal journeys of the heroes and families running this year.

How to watch

What you can do:

The full one-hour special is streaming for free right here and on FOX LOCAL at 7 p.m. ET on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

You can also watch on TV:

FOX 5 (Channel 5): Friday at 7 p.m.

FOX 5+ (Channel 9, formerly My9): Saturday and Sunday at 7 p.m.

The special will also be available on-demand right here, on the FOX LOCAL app and on our YouTube channel.