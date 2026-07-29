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20 people rescued during 'ferocious' storm, flooding in Paterson, NJ, mayor says

By
FOX 5 NY
New Jersey
Published July 29, 2026 9:37 AM EDT
Published July 29, 2026 9:37 AM EDT
New Jersey flood concerns subsiding after heavy downpours
New Jersey flood concerns subsiding after heavy downpours

New Jersey flood concerns subsiding after heavy downpours

Severe storms caused flooding and damage in parts of New Jersey. FOX 5 NY's Robert Moses reports from Paterson. 

The Brief

    • Twenty people were rescued from severe flooding in Paterson, New Jersey, the city's mayor said.
    • Mayor Andre Sayegh said firefighters saved a woman in a wheelchair who was floating away.
    • The mayor said there was no loss of life, but storm damage was reported across Paterson.

Twenty people were rescued as a "ferocious" storm brought severe flooding in Paterson, New Jersey, according to the city's mayor. 

What we know:

Mayor Andre Sayegh said the city received dozens of calls for service and rescues since heavy downpours began to batter the Tri-State Area on Tuesday afternoon. 

The mayor said there was no loss of life and no severe injuries were reported, but among those who needed to be saved was a woman in a wheelchair. 

"It was so fierce, it actually pushed her off her wheelchair, and she was in the street floating. Our fire department had to rescue this woman," Sayegh said. 

Local perspective:

Damage was reported across Paterson, which is no stranger to flooding. The mayor said manhole covers got blown off and the road at 21st Avenue and Plum had to be blocked off due to severe damage. 

Getty Avenue, which is prone to flooding, was looking better Wednesday morning, but another round of rain was on the way. 

"Today, we gotta brace ourselves for what's to come," Sayegh said. 

Related

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Dig deeper:

The mayor was not as concerned about River Street flooding, since it is undergoing reconstruction. 

"When it rains, River Street is prone to flooding, and it's more river than street, but that wasn't so much the situation [this time]," he said.

Sayegh also reiterated his push for more federal funding for infrastructure improvements. 

The Source: The information in this story is from a FOX 5 New York interview with Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh.

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