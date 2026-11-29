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The Brief A 15-year-old boy was found unconscious and unresponsive by staff at the Crossroads Juvenile Detention Center on Saturday morning. He was pronounced dead at the scene. No arrests have been made, and the boy's cause of death has yet to be announced.



A 15-year-old boy died Saturday morning at the Crossroads Juvenile Detention Center, prompting an ongoing police investigation.

What we know:

At approximately 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, officers responded to a 911 call regarding an aided male at the facility, located at 17 Bristol Street in Brooklyn.

According to police, staff members at the detention center reported finding the teenager unconscious and unresponsive. Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and pronounced the boy dead.

Police stated that no arrests have been made at this time.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet released the teenager's identity, or manner of death.

What's next:

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will conduct an examination to determine the official cause of death.