15-year-old found dead at juvenile detention center in Brooklyn
NEW YORK CITY - A 15-year-old boy died Saturday morning at the Crossroads Juvenile Detention Center, prompting an ongoing police investigation.
What we know:
At approximately 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, officers responded to a 911 call regarding an aided male at the facility, located at 17 Bristol Street in Brooklyn.
According to police, staff members at the detention center reported finding the teenager unconscious and unresponsive. Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and pronounced the boy dead.
Police stated that no arrests have been made at this time.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not yet released the teenager's identity, or manner of death.
What's next:
The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will conduct an examination to determine the official cause of death.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by the NYPD.