13-year-old boy slashed in the face in Queens; NYPD searching for suspect

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The Brief A 13-year-old boy was slashed in the face following a verbal dispute in Queens on Thursday evening. The teenager was transported to a local hospital, where he is recovering in stable condition. The suspect fled the scene on foot.



Police are asking for the public's help to identify a suspect they say slashed a 13-year-old boy in the face during an argument in Queens.

What we know:

The slashing happened around 6:30 p.m. Thursday outside 88-01 Queens Boulevard.

Police say the suspect and the teenager were involved in a verbal dispute before the suspect slashed the boy across the face and fled the scene on foot.

The 13-year-old was transported to a local hospital, where he is currently listed in stable condition.

What we don't know:

Police have yet to release further details, including what prompted the initial argument, or if the suspect and victim knew each other.

What you can do:

The NYPD is urging anyone who recognizes the suspect to come forward, and contact the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline.