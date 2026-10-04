13-year-old boy slashed in the face in Queens; NYPD searching for suspect
NEW YORK CITY - Police are asking for the public's help to identify a suspect they say slashed a 13-year-old boy in the face during an argument in Queens.
What we know:
The slashing happened around 6:30 p.m. Thursday outside 88-01 Queens Boulevard.
Police say the suspect and the teenager were involved in a verbal dispute before the suspect slashed the boy across the face and fled the scene on foot.
The 13-year-old was transported to a local hospital, where he is currently listed in stable condition.
What we don't know:
Police have yet to release further details, including what prompted the initial argument, or if the suspect and victim knew each other.
What you can do:
The NYPD is urging anyone who recognizes the suspect to come forward, and contact the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by the NYPD.