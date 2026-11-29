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The Brief A 21-year-old man was fatally shot in the torso Saturday evening in Queens. A 24-year-old man and a 38-year-old man also suffered gunshot wounds, but are in stable condition. Police have not made any arrests.



A 21-year-old Manhattan man was fatally shot, and two other men were injured in a triple shooting Saturday afternoon in Queens.

What we know:

Officers responded to a 911 call around 4:16 p.m. on Saturday, reporting multiple people shot in front of 37-47 Junction Boulevard. Upon arriving at the scene, they found three men suffering from gunshot wounds.

One of the victims, a 21-year-old man who had been shot in the torso, was transported by EMS to NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst, where he was pronounced dead. Police have identified him as David Emilo Acosta Vasquez.

The two surviving victims, a 24-year-old man who sustained gunshot wounds to the torso, shoulder, and left thigh, and a 38-year-old man who was shot in the torso, were also transported by EMS to NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst. Both men are listed in stable condition.

Police said no arrests have been made.

What we don't know:

A motive for the shooting remains unknown, and police have yet to release any possible suspect descriptions.

The investigation remains ongoing.