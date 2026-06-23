New York state comptroller race 2026: Meet the candidates
NEW YORK CITY - New Yorkers will be voting for state comptroller, a powerful statewide role that oversees New York’s finances, audits state agencies and manages one of the nation’s largest public pension funds.
State comptroller election
What we know:
The primaries have grown increasingly heated, with candidates competing for support from progressive groups and party endorsements.
SKIP TO: Thomas DiNapoli | Raj Goyle | Drew Warshaw
Here’s what to know about the candidates in the race for comptroller.
What to know about Thomas DiNapoli
Thomas DiNapoli is the longtime incumbent, first appointed in 2007 and elected to several full terms since then.
Thomas DiNapoli, New York state comptroller, speaks during the National Action Network (NAN) 35th Anniversary Convention in New York, US, on Thursday, April 9, 2026. A horde of 2028 Democratic presidential hopefuls will descend on a Sheraton Hotel in
He has built his campaign around his experience managing the state’s finances and pension fund, and has longstanding support from labor unions across New York.
DiNapoli is also seeking backing from progressive groups as he works to fend off challengers in his first primary in nearly two decades.
What to know about Raj Goyle
Raj Goyle is a former Kansas state lawmaker who later worked in the tech industry.
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 22: Raj Goyle speaks at the 'Geopolitics Today' panel during the The Juggernaut Summit 2023 at Spring Studios on September 22, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)
He is running as a challenger focused on bringing new leadership and ideas to the office, and has increasingly positioned himself as a progressive candidate.
His campaign has highlighted support from national progressive figures and activism, including opposition to state pension investments in Israeli bonds and participation in climate protests.
What to know about Drew Warshaw
Drew Warshaw is a former affordable housing nonprofit executive and was the first to enter the race.
ALBANY, NY - DECEMBER 22: Candidate for state comptroller Drew Warshaw holds a news conference at the Capitol, where he spoke in opposition to Comptroller Thomas Peter DiNapoli's management of the state pension fund on Monday, Dec. 22, 2025, in Alban
His campaign has focused on using the comptroller’s authority and financial resources to address affordability issues in New York.
Warshaw has also emphasized progressive priorities, including proposals tied to how pension funds are invested, and has sought support from progressive activists and Working Families Party members.
The Source: This article is based on information from the office of the State Comptroller and reporting by City & State.