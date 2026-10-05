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NY governor polls, candidate news: Oct. 5 election update

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FOX 5 NY
2026 Elections
Published October 5, 2026 2:43 PM EDT
Published October 5, 2026 2:43 PM EDT
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FULL: President Trump rallies in battleground Ohio ahead of midterms

FULL: President Trump rallies in battleground Ohio ahead of midterms

President Trump holds a midterm campaign rally with GOP candidates in Vandalia, Ohio.

The Brief

    • Voters will soon decide between current Gov. Kathy Hochul and Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman.
    • Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3.
    • Polls in the state open at 6 a.m. and close at 9 p.m.

NEW YORK - Republican gubernatorial nominee Bruce Blakeman has told the New York Post that he will institute a statewide ban on transgender students in girls’ school bathrooms and lockers if elected governor.

What we know:

Election Day in New York City is only 29 days away. Here's what prospective voters should know about the upcoming governor's race, along with anything else relevant to voting.

EXCLUSIVE: Blakeman talks campaign for governor, plans
EXCLUSIVE: Blakeman talks campaign for governor, plans

EXCLUSIVE: Blakeman talks campaign for governor, plans

In this exclusive interview, FOX 5 NY's political reporter Morgan McKay asks Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman about his campaign for the governor's office, and his plans for if he wins.

FOX 5 NY is your home on Election Night. Bookmark our Election Results page to track in real-time, and tune into our Election Night coverage live right here on fox5ny.com and FOX LOCAL New York as the night unfolds. Coverage begins at 4 p.m.

When is Election Day in NYC? 

What's next:

Election Day 2026 is Tuesday, Nov. 3, 29 days away.

Timeline, key dates

  • Saturday, Oct. 24: Application for voter registration must be received no later than Oct. 24.
  • Saturday, Oct. 24 through Nov. 1: The early voting period. Early voting hours vary.
  • Tuesday, Nov. 3: Election Day. Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Hochul, Mamdani say Trump is making NY 'less safe'
Hochul, Mamdani say Trump is making NY 'less safe'

Hochul, Mamdani say Trump is making NY 'less safe'

Mayor Zohran Mamdani and Gov. Kathy Hochul are demanding that the Trump administration release critical counterterrorism funding to New York. FOX 5 NY's political reporter Morgan McKay breaks it down.

You can check your registration status online here.

To find your local poll site, click here.

Who's ahead? Polls in the NY governor's race

By the numbers:

Here's a look at some of the latest polls in the race for NY governor.

  • A Siena poll recently released shows Hochul with 50%, Blakeman with 41%
  • A Quinnipiac poll released later that day shows Hochul with a 19-point lead over Blakeman
NY Governor Race Tightens: Siena pollster breaks down Hochul vs. Blakeman
NY Governor Race Tightens: Siena pollster breaks down Hochul vs. Blakeman

NY Governor Race Tightens: Siena pollster breaks down Hochul vs. Blakeman

A new Siena College poll shows the New York governor's race narrowing to single digits. Incumbent Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul leads Republican challenger Bruce Blakeman 50% to 41%. Siena pollster Steve Greenberg analyzes the new polling data and break down key issues driving voter behavior in 2026. 

Betting odds

Some companies have begun taking what amounts to bets on the outcome of the NY governor election.

NYC election news today

Where are the candidates today?

Gov. Hochul will spend the day in Erie County and Albany:

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman has no public schedule for the day.

How to track election results

What you can do:

Bookmark FOX 5 NY's election results page to track results in real time when polls close on Tuesday, Nov. 3.

The Source: This article includes information from election websites for New York City, as well as the state of New York.

2026 ElectionsPoliticsNew York