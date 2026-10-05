NY governor polls, candidate news: Oct. 5 election update
NEW YORK - Republican gubernatorial nominee Bruce Blakeman has told the New York Post that he will institute a statewide ban on transgender students in girls’ school bathrooms and lockers if elected governor.
What we know:
Election Day in New York City is only 29 days away. Here's what prospective voters should know about the upcoming governor's race, along with anything else relevant to voting.
FOX 5 NY is your home on Election Night. Bookmark our Election Results page to track in real-time, and tune into our Election Night coverage live right here on fox5ny.com and FOX LOCAL New York as the night unfolds. Coverage begins at 4 p.m.
When is Election Day in NYC?
What's next:
Election Day 2026 is Tuesday, Nov. 3, 29 days away.
Timeline, key dates
- Saturday, Oct. 24: Application for voter registration must be received no later than Oct. 24.
- Saturday, Oct. 24 through Nov. 1: The early voting period. Early voting hours vary.
- Tuesday, Nov. 3: Election Day. Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
You can check your registration status online here.
To find your local poll site, click here.
Who's ahead? Polls in the NY governor's race
By the numbers:
Here's a look at some of the latest polls in the race for NY governor.
- A Siena poll recently released shows Hochul with 50%, Blakeman with 41%
- A Quinnipiac poll released later that day shows Hochul with a 19-point lead over Blakeman
Betting odds
Some companies have begun taking what amounts to bets on the outcome of the NY governor election.
- Polymarket: 96.2% in favor of Hochul
- Kalshi: 95.8% in favor of Hochul
NYC election news today
- "Rep. Burchett planning to block NYC socialist Chevalier from Congress after she claimed to use American flag as napkin" (The New York Post)
- "Democrats Project a Party Milestone in Congress: 100 Women in the House" (The New York Times)
Where are the candidates today?
Gov. Hochul will spend the day in Erie County and Albany:
- 12:45 p.m. – the governor announces the expansion of free community college access
- 2:15 p.m. – Hochul announces an expansion of the Child Care Assistance Program
Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman has no public schedule for the day.
How to track election results
What you can do:
Bookmark FOX 5 NY's election results page to track results in real time when polls close on Tuesday, Nov. 3.
The Source: This article includes information from election websites for New York City, as well as the state of New York.